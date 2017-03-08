Liverpool Biennial touring programme launch with Marvin Gaye Chetwynd

Liverpool Biennial launch their touring programme, bringing artworks by international artists to towns across the North of England. Artists include Marvin Gaye Chetwynd, Mark Leckey, Rita McBride and Betty Woodman.

The programme will be launched on Saturday 11 March at Touchstones Rochdale with Marvin Gaye Chetwynd’s ‘Dogsy Ma Bone’ – a spectacular performance involving 78 young people from Liverpool.

The Liverpool Biennial touring programme brings artworks by international artists presented at the 2016 biennial to six arts organisations in the North of England: Bury Art Museum (Bury), Cooper Gallery (Barnsley), In-Situ (Brierfield), Pavilion (Leeds), Touchstones (Rochdale) and The Turnpike (Leigh). Alongside Marvin Gaye Chetwynd, artists will include Mark Leckey, Rita McBride and Betty Woodman.

For the launch on 11 March at Touchstones Rochdale, audiences are invited to enter the “razzy” world of Dogsy Ma Bone, a spectacular production by Marvin Gaye Chetwynd made with and for children. Originally commissioned for Liverpool Biennial 2016, the Turner Prize-nominated artist worked with 78 young people from Liverpool to create a new film, that will be presented in its entirety alongside a live performance by the Dogsy cast.

Liverpool Biennial touring programme launches on Saturday 11 March 2017, 2pm – 4pm, at Touchstones Rochdale, The Esplanade, Rochdale OL16 1AQ.