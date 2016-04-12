Local beers of the world – check them out with this interactive guide

Local beers of the world – check them out with this interactive guide – words Al Woods

Local beers

For those of us who enjoy a drink while on holiday, there’s little better than sampling the local beers in an exotic destination. Now you can check out the qualities of the beer in advance with this new interactive ‘Local beers of the World’ map produced by Holiday Hypermarket.

The map features the beers that locals enjoy across different parts of the world with a description of the beer and how strong it is. So you can decide if it’s for you. It also gives details of the time difference in each country and just how quickly you can get there to be perched on a bar stool with a bottle in hand.

Ian Crawford, of Holiday Hypermarket, says “A lot of Brits love to sample the local beer in the sun while enjoying a well-earned holiday. So, if beer is your thing, there’s a whole world out there to discover while away, and this map is a fun and interactive way to get exploring before you go.”

World Beer Map

null

