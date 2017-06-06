Local School Cuts – Find out if you are affected

Any parent is going to be worried about local school cuts. Many schools are already pretty much on the edge and are struggling to deliver the kind of education we all want for our kids.

Well to help us decide what is in our best interests Britain’s National Union of Teachers, the NUT have developed an interactive guide.

It takes the form of a website which can show you how your school will be affected by your vote. All you have to do is click on your school and the guide will show you how much your school stands to gain or lose according to which political party you place your faith in. It helps you decide on educational funding issues.

The Facebook video that highlights the campaign has already gone viral being viewed over 3 million times since it was launched last week. The website www.schoolcuts.org.uk covers how the three main parties Labour, Conservatives and Lib Dems manifesto promises will affect all schools in England with school funding cuts 2017. You can search in map view or simply enter your postcode so finding your school is pretty straight forward.

Kevin Courtney, General Secretary of the National Union of Teachers, the largest teachers’ union, said:

“This election has to be in part a Vote for Education and candidates should be held to account for their parties’ manifesto promises on school funding. Every parent, teacher and school staff member knows the debilitating effect a chronic lack of money has for the quality and type of education schools can give to children and young people.

”Without sufficient funds schools will be forced to drop subjects from the curriculum, increase class sizes or cut staff numbers. Buildings are going unrepaired and begging letters to parents for money are all too common practice. We must do better.”

I tried it out myself and it raised questions for me about funding for the local school my kids attend. It means we might well have some questions to ask when those politicians come knocking, asking for our vote.

