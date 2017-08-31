Lollies: Your ultimate guide to party success – words Al Woods

Do you want to throw a party that will be memorable not only for the people who are there and the event you are celebrating, but also for the sweets that you provide? If you are looking to throw a unique party with some interesting treats, consider the benefit of adding lollies. When you do it right, it can make quite a difference in how people perceive your event regardless of their age.

Make It a Buffet

A fun option is to turn it into a lolly buffet, but this does take some planning. You will need to consider the number of guests that will be coming, and make sure that you have enough so that everyone could have more than one of the lollies if they wish. The more the merrier, as people will be able to take home those that they don’t eat at the event.

Of course, you will also want to have a good selection of the lollipops available. Having quite a few different flavors and styles is a good idea, as it will ensure that people should be able to find those that they really like. You might even see some trading for some of the flavors between the guests at the party. Choose different colors, different flavors, and try to match it to the theme of your party if you can.

Next, you will need to figure out how you want to display the lollies. There are plenty of ways that you can do this. You could have them spread out on a table, arranged like bouquets, or you could have them in glass jars, similarly to how they might have been sold in upscale sweet shops. Have fun and get creative.

Make Sure You Have the Right Supplies

You want to be sure that you have a great event, and that your guests have a fun time. This means that you have to plan for the lollies just as much as you do for all of the other aspects of the party. Take the time to think about the ones you will need, all of the supplies you will need for the display, and where they will be placed at the event.