Our Pick of London’s Top Music Festivals this Summer

Festival season is upon us and 2019 looks set to be one of the best years yet, whether you love dance and trance or pop and R’n’B.

Plus, with festivals for all music tastes and affordable off-peak tickets available so you can travel around with ease, there’s something for everyone in London this summer.

Here’s our top pick of what’s on offer:

Jam on Rye

Coming back for the second time, this cool festival is all about music and food. It’s taking place on 27th May and features a line-up of jazz, afrobeat, reggae and plenty of jerk chicken. There will also be lots of other food, whether you’re partial to vegan tacos or like to keep things simple with a pizza or two.

Hampton Court Palace Festival

Taking place from the 7th June to the 21st June, this festival has the most stunning setting of them all. Set in the grounds of Hampton Court Palace, this is a posh place to enjoy a variety of outdoor entertainment (you can even bag VIP tickets which include a champagne reception and three-course dinner!). Not only that but you’ll also enjoy music from the likes of The Jackets, Tears for Fears and Kylie Minogue.

British Summer Time Festival

From the 5th July to the 14th July, enjoy a series of top-notch outdoor concerts in London’s Hyde Park. This festival is often incredibly family-friendly with entertainers including Robbie Williams and Florence and the Machine lined up this year.

Wireless Festival

If you love hip-hop and dance, you’ll want to keep the 5th to 7th July free. Held in Finsbury Park, this festival is quite often a massive sell-out, especially when the line-up is revealed. Therefore, you’ll need to be quick if you want to get tickets this year (or have a good friend who’s willing to give you one of theirs!).

Lovebox Festival

This is often hailed as one of the best festivals in London thanks to its party vibe and cool atmosphere. And even though it’s only for two days (12th and 13th July), don’t be fooled into thinking it’ll be lacking what those three-day festivals have to offer, as everything is thrown into this jam-packed couple of days.

2019’s line-up is already causing excitement, with the likes of Lizzo, Loyle Carner, Chance the Rapper and Solange looking set to take to the stage.

Notting Hill Carnival

No festival goer can say they’ve been to and seen it all until they’ve been to the Notting Hill Carnival. This colourful festival is happening on the 25th and 26th August and is home to one of the biggest street parties in the world.

And the best bit? It’s free to attend!

Once there, you’ll be immersed in Caribbean culture for an unforgettable experience that’s noisy, vibrant and very busy!