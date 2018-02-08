How to look after your skin all year round – words ALexa Wang



From the 10-step Korean skincare routine to the acid skincare craze it can be difficult to keep up with the new and popular trends.

While it’s good to switch up products in your routine from time to time, there are some steps that should remain constant for radiant, healthy skin all year round.

Achieving your dream complexion all comes down to taking the time to treat your skin well from the inside as well as the outside. It’s no secret that a healthy diet, plenty of H2O and a good night’s sleep are all factors that lead to healthy skin but what about our skincare routines? Here are the tips and tricks for your skincare routine that promotes healthy skin all year long.

Always start with a cleanser

No matter how big or small your skincare routine is, it should always start with a cleanser. Skipping cleansing is a big no – without washing, your skin becomes congested with a layer of dirt and grime, giving spots and blemishes the chance to form.

Cleansing removes make up, dirt and other impurities from your face, prepping the skin to absorb the goodness from other skincare products in your routine. In fact, Mirror’s advice is to cleanse in the morning too, to remove any oil and build up from last night’s creams and serums.

Exfoliate regularly

Exfoliating regularly is important all year round to get rid of any dry skin and help in stimulating the production of new skin cells, giving a radiant, smoother appearance. And it’s not just the face that needs exfoliating – our bodies do too! Gentle exfoliation is recommended for our faces whereas you can be a little bit rougher on body, as skin is thicker, making an exfoliating mitt a great little accessory.

However, it is important to have a good balance with exfoliating, as too much can strip the skin of its natural oils. Dermatologist David Bank quoted in Refinery29 said over-exfoliation can “lead to excessive dryness redness and inflammation”. Avoid exfoliating daily – once or twice a week will do the trick.

Moisturise, come rain or shine

Oily skin? Dry skin? Combination skin? No matter what your skin type, moisturiser is a must have for your skin. Moisturising your skin is key to locking in hydration and forming a protective barrier against dirt, pollution and everything else we’re exposed to, making our skin look and feel great. And that’s not all – moisturising regularly is the secret weapon to prevent aging!

In winter, lower humidity, colder winds and central heating can cause the skin to dry out and feel irritated. A thicker moisturiser is best during the winter as it gives you a deeply nourishing treatment. Switch over to a lighter-weight moisturiser in the summer that won’t overwhelm the skin in the heat and humidity.

Companies such as Tropic Skincare provide a range of moisturising goodies for the face and body to suit all skin types and needs.

On the Defence

Applying sunscreen in the summer may come second but what about the rest of the year? It’s easy to think that SPF isn’t needed during the colder months or when the sun is hidden behind the clouds but that couldn’t be further from the truth! UV rays are damaging and present all year round so protect your skin with a broad-spectrum sunscreen that protects your skin and prevents premature ageing.