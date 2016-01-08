Looking for an engagement ring? What terms do you need to know? – words Al Woods

If you’ve been looking at engagement rings, you might be feeling a little overwhelmed by some of the terms that you’ve encountered whilst shopping.

Buying an engagement ring is a major purchase decision and you’ll have a lot of things to consider before making the commitment. It’s a good idea to familiarise yourself with some key terms before you head out shopping so that you can make an informed decision. Angelic Diamonds, who specialise in bespoke engagement rings, have put together this buyers guide to help you find the perfect ring to symbolise your love for each other.

1. Cut and shape

The overall look and style of the ring depends on which shape and cut you opt for.

Round — This is the most popular cut of diamond and considered to be the most brilliant by many. The stone is cut into a cone shape which allows light to enter the stone.

2. Style

These eight ring styles influence where the jewels will sit on the ring band and how the main diamond looks.

Solitaire — The simplest style, a solitaire ring features a single stone in the centre of the band.

3. Carat

If you’ve chosen a diamond engagement ring, the appearance and price of the ring will depend on these four factors:

Cut — The cut of a diamond refers to its symmetry, proportions and polish. It shouldn’t be confused with the shape of the diamond.

4. Other useful terms

Some of the lesser known terms you might come across are: