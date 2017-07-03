How can you copy the looks from Men’s Fashion Week?

How can you copy the looks from Men’s Fashion Week? – words Avril Troon

Men’s Fashion Week Spring 2016/17 whizzed by in a blur of influencers being papped outside, celebs taking up the ‘frow’ and bold designs being strutted up and down the catwalk.

And what did we learn? Well, we noticed that certain looks are strong contenders for top 2016-2017 fashion trends, and here’s how you can copy some of the best new fashion for men…

Prada’s extra long sleeves

Knuckle dusting sleeves are going to be popular in 2017, as grunge roots and rebellious vibes were seen on the Men’s Fashion Week catwalks. Prada’s long sleeved shirts were a hit with many.

How to get this look: Oversized shirts are the simplest way of achieving this look. Leave the sleeve cuffs undone and open, and wear it with jeans and smart shoes for an edgier vibe to your everyday 9-5 look.

Dior’s ‘technical’ outerwear

Men’s jackets borrowed inspiration from hiking fashion during this show, with anoraks, macs and waterproof fabrics taking precedence.

How to get this look: Look for outerwear that is more than just a fashionable item. Your jacket needs to serve a purpose in 2017; it needs to look like it can withstand everything a storm could throw at it. Materials that can brave the elements are a must, as are bungee cord hems, strong zippers and fleece linings to see you through the winter months. Superdry’s range of Wind Attacker and Sea Storm men’s jackets are good examples of pieces you can pick up to nail this look.

Liam Hodge’s camo print

A print that never goes out of fashion, Hodge took it and made it his own at Men’s London Fashion Week creating looks that can be enjoyed all the way to A/W this year. Head to toe camo print was the name of the game, with baseball hats complemented by a casual t-shirt and lightweight jackets in the same print.

How to get this look: Go hard or go home – wear more than one camo print in slightly different shades and style to create a look with interest and texture.

JW Anderson’s roll necks

Rollneck jumpers have been popular with the fashion elite for a couple of seasons now, and JW Anderson proved on the catwalk that if something isn’t broken then there’s no need to fix it. Oversized, rollneck knitwear worn with baggy trousers and oversized legwarmers was a bold look that we should see on the high street once autumn rolls round in 2017.

How to get this look: While the disheveled oversized look isn’t the most practical or flattering, try to make a rollneck the centre of attention with a chunky piece of knitwear worn over loose fitting jeans. Forget the leg warmers and opt for ankle boots to brave the cooler weather with.

Christopher Shannon’s tucked in t-shirts

Tucked in t-shirts were once reserved for out of touch Dads, but Christopher Shannon introduced the concept on his high fashion models. He tucked printed tees into high-waisted jeans and finished with strong ankle boots, creating a laid back air that can easily be replicated yourself.

How to get this look from Men’s Fashion Week: Your favourite pair of jeans are the basis for this outfit. Choose a basic printed t-shirt to pair with your jeans, tucking the t-shirt in firmly. Leave a little material loose and complete the look with canvas trainers for a more casual vibe.

