How to live the luxury lifestyle on a budget – words Alexa Wang

Almost all of us desire, crave and lust for a luxurious lifestyle. In this materialistic society you’ll barely find anyone who’ll chooses simplicity over luxury. However, desiring such a lifestyle can be painful and frustrating if you don’t have the money to achieve it.

Most of us don’t have the budget for the luxury lifestyle we crave for. However, you don’t have to let your limited budget stop you from having a piece of that luxurious lifestyle.

Here are a few simple ways to live a luxurious lifestyle with a limited budget.

Cook at Home

Consider cooking at home. Not only will it help you save money but will also keep you healthy.

Use a simple trick. Cook at home six days a week to save money and have a lavish meal on the seventh day at your favorite restaurant. If you can’t afford an entire meal then consider going out for dessert.

Look For Discounts

When you go shopping for clothes wait till there’s a sale at your favorite brand. You can find an amazing dress in a clearance sale at half the price.

Almost everything can be bought for a discount. You only need to know where to look for. A good option can be to shop online where prices are typically low and discounts are a trend.

You can search for discount codes to know more about available discounts. There are even appS you can install to know more about discounts.

Consider Memberships and Loyalty Programs

It can be a good option to consider becoming a member at different sites and platforms as such memberships often come with perks. For example, Marriot members can enjoy special member rates when they stay at a Marriott hotel.

While some such loyalty programs come at a price, some are usually free. So do some searching and signup for one that fits your needs the best.

Traveling Luxuriously

Travelling doesn’t have to be expensive yet can still be luxurious with a few tricks.

Try locations that aren’t too expensive to travel to and try to travel during off season. Moreover, try to book your tickets and hotels in advance to save some money.

You can even try asking for flight or hotel upgrades. Staying loyal to a particular airline can be extremely helpful in increasing your chances of getting an upgrade.

Be an Experimental Model

It’s not as bad as it sounds. You can get a luxurious massage or a designer hairDo for free or at a lower price.

Most massage schools need people for their students to practice on. You can try searching for a school on Google in your area to enjoy a relaxing massage without having to spend a lot of money.

Some companies also offer demos, trials, and free samples. This can be a good option to get your hands on something you cannot afford.

The answer lies in doing some research. For example, salonapprentice.com can help you find a hairstylist willing to try on you for free.

So how about getting your favorite style without having to spend a single penny at the salon? Trust us, nobody will ever find your secret.

Try Thrift Shopping

Make it a habit to visit a thrift shop every now and then to pick something nice. Almost everything can be purchased from thrift stores, and the good thing is that you can avail amazing discounts.

However, be sure when buying old items. They must not look too old, otherwise they’ll ruin your look.

You Can Rent a Dress/Suit

Is it a special occasion yet you don’t have a special or designer dress to wear? You don’t need to worry as there are plenty of shops that rent designer dresses.

It’s an affordable way to look good and leave an impression on others without having to spend a lot.

Buy Artificial Jewelry

If you are a girl then consider buying artificial jewelry. Moissanite can be a good option due to its diamond-like appearance, which can even fool people into believing that you’re wearing diamonds.

Try Replica Products

This may not be the best option since most replicas are easy to identify but if you can get your hands on a first copy then there’s no harm in giving it a try.

You can get a $5,000 Rolex for as low as $500 from a replica store. Just look for one that offers quality products.

Upgrade Your Room

Concentrate on your rooms to make it appear luxurious. A simple trick is to get rid of furniture.

It’s better to have no furniture than to have cheap furniture. Plus, empty halls look bigger, too, so it’s another benefit of removing what you don’t need.

Get a Fancy Shower Room

Try getting new shower heads. Install body jets in the shower to get that extra luxurious shower feel.

Again, you don’t have to spend a lot. You can find used items. If you need to do some update on your own, turn to PowerJackMotion linear actuators as you may need them to get the job done.

Enjoy Ladies or Boys Night

Many places offer ladies nights, where you can avail free drinks or discounted meals. Such nights can be a good option to try expensive places.

Cut Down Your Expenses

Try to cut down your expenses and save money wisely. Remember that living luxuriously doesn’t mean wasting money or scarce resources. Instead, it means using money wisely.

The most important thing is to know what luxury actually is. You have to define it to yourself. For some people, being able to fly first class is luxury, for others wearing a branded shirt is.

You should be clear about your definition so that you can plan properly. However, remember that what you wear or where you live does not define who you are.