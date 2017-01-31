Four luxury London experiences that will have you feeling like a VIP

Four luxury London experiences that will have you feeling like a VIP – words Alan Woods

The ultimate experience in luxury entertainment has just hit the market: Harrods Estates have put the ten-seater Grand Tier box no. 35 in the Royal Albert Hall on sale for a whopping £2.5 million. And royal it is, too: that’s the box right next to the Queen’s.

If you’ve got the cash to splash, there’s no doubt it will be a hugely enjoyable investment. You can soak in The Beach Boys: 50 years of Good Vibrations, Status Quo and Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony this year alone.

But for those of us without bottomless bank accounts, there are plenty of more affordable options to enjoy luxury and VIP London experiences without the million pound price tag.

Enjoy a sporting spectacle at Twickenham

If you’re so inclined, a lively, luxury sporting event can be the ultimate in VIP spectacles. The rugby hospitality packages at Twickenham are some of the international rugby’s newest and most immersive hospitality experience, combining the excitement and drama of the game with first class facilities, designed for true connoisseurs.

At The Clubhouse, your guests can enjoy the company of rugby celebrities including host and ambassador Martin Johnson, match day competitions, a three course meal and complimentary bar featuring cask ales, fine wines and liqueurs. Catch all the rough and tumble action of the match in style.

Take to the skies in a private jet

With Private Fly, you can take the ultimate Michelin-starred lunch trip to Jersey by private jet. In a day return, fly from London to Jersey in the utmost luxury with champagne served onboard. Trips include private chauffeur-driven transport to and from the airports, and between three restaurant venues.

On the menu you’ll sample a selection of seafoods from TV chef Shaun Rankin before moving on to the Bohemia Restaurant for a Michelin-starred main course from Steve Smith. For dessert, dine in style at the Atlantic Hotel, each course paired with specially selected wines.

Dust off your hats for a day at the races

Watch the thoroughbreds thunder down the racecourse with three luxury packages on offer at the world-famous Ascot Racecourse. Whether you prefer to mingle with socialites and racing aficionados in the exclusive Royal Enclosure, or hire a private box with trackside view, it’s no doubt the best way to catch world class racing action.

Silver, gold and platinum packages offer guests the finest food, drink and service in a private box overlooking the racetrack. With a three or four course á la carte menu as well as afternoon tea and champagne and canapés on arrival, guests can sit back and enjoy a day of uncompromised extravagance.

Get a great view of the stage at the O2

Join the VIP Club at the O2 arena and enjoy the full luxury experience with a private suite. Host a party, network or simply chill as you take in your pick of the world’s hottest talent on stage. Take your pick of canapés, champagne, beer or buffets, as well as two parking spaces on site.

With top entertainment from Take That to Blink 182, and comedy from the likes of John Bishop and Micky Flanagan, there’s sure to be something to take your fancy. There’s even the chance to catch WWE Smackdown! Membership of the VIP club guarantees entry to every single public event, and you’ll have the best seat in the house.

