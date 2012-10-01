The luxury rooms of Hotel Brunelleschi – words Alexa Wang



Are you considering planning a romantic stay in the enchanting Florence?

Is a room with a view not only a fantasy for you but is it what you have always desired?

In Florence you can stay in apartments or rooms where luxury is combined with the history of the Renaissance, making you feel a part of that spectacular scenario. You will feel spoiled, as if you were back in the De’ Medici era and there will be glimpses that will make you literally hold your breath.

What do you mean by luxury?

For us is this charming gem of Brunelleschi hotel with its 96 bright and elegant rooms, which can be single, double or family size. They all are sumptuously furnished with period furniture and paintings and everything set in this modern style that suits as a delicate contrast with the scenery.

In addition, the hotel has this incredibly enviable location in Florence.

The Luxury Rooms

With its modern touch and mélange of history, the Brunelleschi Hotel offers you a luxurious, Renaissance stay with a stunning view of the dome of Brunelleschi, father of Renaissance art and architect who designed the imposing dome of Florence Cathedral.

You can wake up and start your days feeling already deeply in the art while breathing the history and the scents of Florence. The Hotel Brunelleschi presents to its visitors 96 luxury rooms, which are very airy, bright and extremely refined: Superior, Classic, Deluxe Executive, Deluxe Executive with breathtaking sight. To have the best view of Firenze, we suggest booking the Deluxe Executive luxury room of Brunelleschi Hotel.

You can admire a 360° panoramic view of San Lorenzo, Santa Maria del Fiore, Giotto’s Tower, Brunelleschi’s Dome, Palazzo Vecchio, Fiesole and Piazzale Michelangelo.

The other rooms offer lovely views of the picturesque Piazzetta del Giglio and the vibrant Via dei Calzolari. In their luxury accommodations you can fully appreciate the enchanting Florentine flair.

What does your luxury room of Brunelleschi Hotel provide?

-Two multi-line phones in the bedroom and one in the bathroom – voicemail service

-Tea and coffee facilities

-Satellite TV channels

-iPod docking station

-Wi-Fi Internet connection

-Internal laptop safe, with internal power socket

-Luxury bed linen

-The full marble bathroom is equipped with a hairdryer, fluffy terry towels, slippers and elegant bathrobes

-Large shower box with complimentary toiletries Maison Dr Vranjes

-Cleaning service is twice a day

-Daily selection of Italian and international newspapers

-Gluten-free mini-bar

If you need any other information please visit the homepage https://www.brunelleschihotelflorence.com/.