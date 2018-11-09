The top 5 luxury villas for 2019/2020 – words Al WOods



Introduction

Infinity pools, stunning interior decor and breathtaking sea views – these holiday homes for 2019/2020 are to die for. Prepare for some beautiful pictures of breathtaking villas in amazing locations (sorry in advance), they might just brighten up your rainy day.

All of the villas are available to rent through Oliver’s Travels.

Villa Borislav, Dalmatian Islands, Croatia

You’ll never tire of the views at Villa Borislav. The villa caters to a lavish holiday experience for up to 12 guests, with elegant touches giving you a feeling of peace throughout the property. Spend your time sightseeing or soaking up the paradise feel of the beach, just a short distance away from the villa, which makes for a lovely family day out. When it’s time to rest for the day, guests will find their en suite luxurious king-sized bedrooms of their dreams. However, the star of the show here is the outdoor space with the private infinity pool overlooking the ocean.

Villa Marin Hill, Bodrum, Turkey

It is a comfortable, lavish residence with outstanding interior and beautiful views called “home” by many people who have experienced living in this villa. It is connected with the clear waters of the Aegean Sea, making it an even splendid spot for enjoying the beach. It has 6 bedrooms and can accommodate about 12 people that makes it an ideal place to reside for large families and friends groups. Located near the town of Turgutreis, it makes it easier for the residents to walk to the nearest shops and restaurants.

Villa Eliseo, Balearic Island, Spain

It is a really fascinating villa with high- quality interior and magnificent sights from every window that makes the dreams of visiting wonderland come true. It is a bountiful place for about 10 people to reside in 5 beautifully architected bedrooms. The terrace is beautified by the landscapes of tropical trees, adding worth to the frame of enchanting blue waters which one can enjoy in a perfect seating under cooling umbrellas. It makes an awesome spot for romantics to enjoy at the villa and the nearby beaches of San Migues, Peurto San Miguel, and Benirras Beach.

Villa Vita Trevo, Portugal

It is an incredible suite located near one of the finest beaches of Algarve, at the coast above the Atlantic Ocean. It is a stylish, luxurious and peaceful place and accommodates about 10 to 12 people. Rooms are well-furnished with relaxing palettes of white, blue, green, freshening decoration pieces and pieces of artwork. The residents can steal off to attractive yet peaceful poolside and enjoy lunch, dinner or barbeque there. Villa Vita Trevo also gives the opportunity for the venture to nearby restaurants to comfort the taste buds.

Villa Searock, Crete, Greece

If a Grecian getaway tickles your fancy, feast your eyes on Villa Searock. Being a completely secluded place with eye-catching and mind-blowing minimalistic architecture and views of beautiful landscapes, declares it to be one of the finest villas. One can even enjoy enticing views all around from the comfort of the private pool. It contains 5 luxury bedrooms with several terraces. The terraces give such beautiful views that it becomes difficult to decide from where to enjoy the landscapes.

Got a favorite? So go ahead and satisfy yourself by letting us know which of these 5 most luxury villas you like the most.