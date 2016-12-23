Make every holiday an experience

Make every holiday an experience – words Alexa Wang

You know you’ve had a good holiday when you don’t want to leave, when you dread having to board the flight back home because you’ve fallen in love the place you’ve visited.

We think holidays should always feel like this. Yet sometimes we waste our time away from home wondering what to do or where the best spots might be in the new city we’re discovering. Wouldn’t it be great to go on a memorable, unique adventure without worrying about anything at all?

Luckily, we’ve just been introduced to something that will save you a whole lot of thinking time on your travels: ‘Trips.’ The brainchild of Airbnb, this app puts you in the hands of a local expert who will show you a new side of the city they know so well – they want you to love it just as much as they do.

Say you’re in Tokyo, surrounded by all kinds of new culinary marvels, excited by all the things to try out. You’ll probably want to take a bit of the culture with you. Thanks to Airbnb and their local host Misa Abe, you can go deep into a Japanese culinary tradition by immersing yourself completely in their Miso Culture experience.

Easy to book via their app, you’ll find yourself eating the best miso in town at Miyagi Izakaya, learning how miso is produced, and finally learning how to make it yourself. Enjoy all of this in the company of Misa, who works in her family business and specialises in organic, fermented foods. Miso is the cuisine of her region, and she knows high-quality miso like no other.

Or say you’re in San Francisco, surrounded by all kinds of natural beauty, waiting to be discovered. With so many spots to choose from, being with someone who knows the area like the back of their hand really makes a difference. Nicki, the CrossFit coach who’s passionate about helping people connect with Mother Nature, is an expert on the Bay area’s best beaches and forests.

Have a picnic on the beach, explore the Redwoods and even paddle board by the world famous Golden Gate Bridge, share the way Nicki experiences San Francisco and get closer to the natural world. Like Nicki says, ‘trade your cell phone for a pair of hiking shoes, and go back to a time when “tweet” was the sound a bird made.’

Airbnb is making it easier than ever to stay in the heart of the action while also being a part of it. Whether that’s making miso in Tokyo, learning how to surf in Los Angeles or immersing yourself in burlesque culture in London, adventure is at your fingertips.

You can find out more about Airbnb Trips here

