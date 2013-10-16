Makeup tips for contact lens wearers – words Alexa Wang



Wearing makeup and lenses can be quite tricky. Should you wear the lenses before or after wearing makeup? Should you buy special makeup if you wear lenses?

You might have had these questions and more.

Let’s tackle them one by one.

Lenses first

Wear your lenses before you start applying your makeup. If your hands come in contact with foundation or your primer, your lenses will also get smeared leading to a possible infection.

Wash your hands

Before you do insert your lenses, make your hands are clean and hygienic. Your hands can’t be wet either. Dry them thoroughly to ensure your contact lenses don’t come in contact with tap water.

Use a special towel

You don’t want to wipe your hands on a towel that leaves some lint on your hands which will then transfer onto your contacts.

Use oil-free products for eye-makeup

Products that are oil-based tend to flake off and go into your eye. For a normal person, this wouldn’t be an issue but if you are wearing lenses, you want to avoid these products for the risk of causing an infection.

Stay away from your waterline

Want to apply makeup on the inside of your eye? Don’t. If you wear lenses, you should stay away from your waterline to prevent something accidentally poking or falling into your eye.

Say goodbye to clumpy mascara

Invest in a mascara that doesn’t clump in a few hours. This is a potentially risky situation and can lead to discomfort or worse.

Also, don’t buy feathery mascara

Mascara that promises to make your lashes longer tend to have some microfibers that can potentially harm your eye and cause blurred vision.

Invest in cream based products

Cream-based products have a lesser risk of flaking off and falling into your eye. But, if it makes contact with your lenses otherwise can cause some itchiness.

Hypoallergenic products for the win

Makeup brands sell products especially for contact lens wearers that are hypoallergenic and have been tested by doctors to ensure its safety. If wearing makeup is a daily affair, invest in these products.

Don’t use powder-based products

Just like oil-based products, powder-based products aren’t recommended if you wear lenses. They have a tendency of flaking off and landing in your eye causing great discomfort.

Skip the false lashes

You might want to forego the false lashes altogether if you wear lenses. False lashes can break off and land in your eye.

Don’t wear makeup if your eyes are red

If you have allergies, avoid makeup as it might aggravate the situation even more.

Don’t skimp out on quality brushes

Only use quality brushes if you are a contact lens wearer. Subpar quality can either poke your eye or break off and cause an infection.

Don’t use expired makeup

No matter how tempted you are to use makeup that has expired, don’t. Expired makeup is a breeding ground for bacteria and can cause potentially fatal eye infections if used by a lens wearer.

Get daily wear lenses

If you wear makeup regularly, it makes more sense for you to invest in daily lenses to ensure your lenses are free from bacteria and do not cause any trouble.

