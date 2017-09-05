Let’s Make A Scene – Manchester band The Bright Black

Let’s Make A Scene – Manchester band The Bright Black – words Al Woods

Music is a form of art and so is fashion; making a fabulous show out of the fusion of these is just brilliant. Of course, a gig is incredible when the music is great but it becomes mind blowing when you experience the out-of-sphere stage presence attached to it.

It’s a show, a combination of creative minds and it’s not just for the ears but it’s also for the eyes and that’s why it should be a visual experience as well. As a fashion lover obsessed with music I was always into the idea of these two to be merged on stage.

One of the best new UK bands that does this impeccably is the Manchester based band The Bright Black. After I was asked to come to their show in Manchester’s Northern Quarter Gulliver’s back in December, I decided to check them out first. They had just released their single ‘Scream’ and watching their video, shot by the talented Kallum Corke, I was instantly hooked. Combining glam soul, funk and rock, they were just what I was looking for.

Their sound is unique, their energy undoubtable and I was mesmerised by their stage presence. They all seemed in tune within their performance and the fact that they have been friends for a long time added an aura of delightfulness to the seamless prosecution of their show. Travis Yates, Ryan Flannagan and Sam Tetlow have known each other for a long time and with the new addition to the group in the person of drummer Harry Harrison last year, the fabulous foursome was to be complete.

Apart from the fact that they produce tunes you just can’t help but dance to, this band is one to watch on the fashion front as well. With the outrageously flamboyant tops and jackets they choose for their shows, Travis, Ryan, Sam and Harry show that they like to have fun and respect the audience’s wishes that they are there to give them a great time. I was hooked. My legs couldn’t stop moving and I couldn’t take my eyes of stage. Since then I have watched all their shows and I want more. With the detailed thought of their outfit choices and their infections tunes, this up and coming band is pleasing the audience on all fronts and are ready to take the music scene by storm.

Their new single ‘Strike a Pose’ will be officially released on 29th September at the fabulous Band on the Wall, shortly followed by the video, shot once again by Kallum Corke. And I have no doubt that this show once again will be a sold-out one. From the incredible Deaf Institute to the edgy Soup Kitchen, from the fun Night and Day to a massive Dot to Dot festival and Hebden Pride, these four just don’t stop. Keep an eye out for them on the Manchester music scene. They are loved by their fans, who absolutely adore them and rightly so, because these guys make everyone feel special. I can’t wait for their headline show at Band on the Wall and you shouldn’t either. Go and grab a ticket today as this is going to be one hell of a show.

Let’s Make A Scene – Manchester band The Bright Black – words Al Woods