The Masters of Design – Inspiring Tech Specialists Through Design

The Masters of Design – Inspiring Tech Specialists Through Design – words Alan Woods

2017 sees the increase in what appears to be technology’s best friend; whether you’ve guessed it or not, automation is – yet again – on the rise.

This year, we will be able to buy robotic arms that can prepare over 150 meals, or we could eat fish harvested from an automated fish farm, and better still Samsung’s new foldable smartphone will be released.

What these technological advancements suggest, is that within global economies that share information, produce goods, and provide services on a daily basis – our reliance upon robotics seems to be growing to the point where we as consumers, or producers, don’t want to change this trend.

The increasing desire in the tech world to replace humans with robots seems to be fairly uninspiring, and one crucial question is: can automated tech remain our friend, or does it hamper that creative impulse within us all when the thinking is done for us?

Precision Printing has compiled the Masters of Design list, a key resource for any technology specialist that wants to be inspired by the way designers utilise human instinct and intuition in every project they are invested in. This will help to ensure that the human element within any piece of tech isn’t lost when conforming to the global demands of competitive markets and production techniques.

As Ryan McElderry, design specialist for online marketing agency Mediaworks, argues ‘standing still can mean moving backwards in the design industry’. Ensuring that all tech designs and production techniques are innovative is one key aspect in guaranteeing that the industry keeps its edge and is not weighed down by its own automated misgivings. Precision’s framed prints is a clear demonstration of how technology and human inspiration is brought together in a natural way, without compromising physical designs or the advanced technologies that go into producing these aesthetically vivid prints.

Aside from Ryan McElderry: A Dandypunk, Timba Smits, Radim Malinic and Mike Kus are all designers to look out for in 2017. Working for the likes of Cirque de Soleil to Burberry, these designers understand what it means to continually develop and improve their craft, making them industry specialists in their chosen fields. If the tech industry payed closer attention to the ways designers can ensure that their work makes the future present, then this would help tech experts move away from robotics that replace the human element in our everyday lives, moving towards technologies inspired by human intuition in the future.

The Masters of Design – Inspiring Tech Specialists Through Design – words Alan Woods

Sources