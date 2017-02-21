Max Mara: Here is the Cube for SS17

For SS17, the innovative Here is the Cube project of the ‘S Max Mara collection goes longer with the addition of the Absolute Parka. The down jacket has never been so gorgeously inventive. No wonder everyone’s going cubic.

Max Mara has always been about coats, famous of course for its camel coats tailored to perfection. From its roots in Reggio Emilia in the post war nineteen fifties, Max Mara coats were inspired by French high fashion but manufactured in a rapidly evolving Italian technical garment industry.

The Here is the Cube outerwear project, born in 2008, focusses on blending a cutting edge spirit with an easy living approach to contemporary apparel. With the down jacket at its core, the project is all about exclusive fabrics and reversible, modular pieces that can be embellished with a range of cuffs and collars. The coats are luxurious, functional and practical, and can all be packaged up into the famous ‘Cube’ that comes with every piece.

In fashion technology circles, Here is the Cube has earned a position in museums such as the Staatliche Museen in Berlin or the FIT in New York; the perfect combination of creativity, industrialization and experimentation.

Now in its tenth edition, for SS2017, Here is The Cube continues to transform, offering a skilfully balanced mix of beauty and functional appeal, with the inventive collection of technical down jackets completed by pure wool, wool/angora and suede garments.

There is a brilliant new style with the Absolute Parka; a cross between a parka and a trench coat. From the trench it gets the top stitching, detachable placket and large flap pockets; from the parka it inherits two hoods, the below the knee length and the oversize volume. It’s a combination that only works because of Max Mara’s famous attention to detail resulting in a sporty, sophisticated, distinctive piece.

Across the collection, colours are either Black & White, Hazelnut Brown/Light Blue, Stripes or Evening Safari – a beautifully sophisticated combination of golden yellow, pale pink and blue. Styles include reversible capes and a gilet with mink fur collar, down vests and the permanent ski models; fabrics are luxurious lurex brocade, jacquard, suede and sheepskin. The range of accessories compatible with all Here is the Cube styles bring hood and cuff trims in velvet and embroidered brocade, with classic embroidery details of crystals and mink.

For a fashion house represented by their womens’ coats, Here is the Cube represents Max Mara’s edge that is easy-going and creative; pioneering and emblematic. With Here is the Cube, it’s hip to be square.

Check out the full Here is the Cube collection at www.maxmara.com/The_Cube.