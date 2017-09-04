Menswear style guide 2017 – Late summer style

Menswear style guide 2017 – Late summer style – words Al Woods

Increasingly, men are becoming avid followers of fashion, keeping up with the latest styles and splashing out on new threads to keep their wardrobe looking bang on trend.

Summer 2017 collections have given us some hot tips that keen fashionistas won’t want to miss out on. Here are some great summer looks, straight from the catwalk with our menswear style guide.

What’s hot – Colour

Stony shades. Find a tone between white and beige and dress yourself top to toe in this easy to wear neutral. This is the colour of the season and luckily is kind to most skin tones. It is a great summery alternative to white.

Find a tone between white and beige and dress yourself top to toe in this easy to wear neutral. This is the colour of the season and luckily is kind to most skin tones. It is a great summery alternative to white. Pastel pink . Dusty pink is summer 2017’s second favourite colour. This is a warm shade that we’re seeing on lots of two piece suits. If you just want to give a nod to this season’s hot shade, a pink t-shirt is the way to go.

. Dusty pink is summer 2017’s second favourite colour. This is a warm shade that we’re seeing on lots of two piece suits. If you just want to give a nod to this season’s hot shade, a pink t-shirt is the way to go. Royal purple. This regal tone has been huge on the catwalks but can feel a bit bold for some. Wearing it with other dark shades can help to keep it subtle.

What’s hot – Style

Short shorts. The trend for board shorts has had its day. Shorts just got shorter. Cropped, mid thigh styles are hot news and classic denim shorts are making making a comeback.

The trend for board shorts has had its day. Shorts just got shorter. Cropped, mid thigh styles are hot news and classic denim shorts are making making a comeback. Check out Sinners Attire for a comprehensive selection of this season’s hottest styles.

Stay stripy. The trend for stripes has been strong and seems to be staying put. This season keep the stripes but vary the width, keeping them vertical. Work darker and pastel colours together to give a contrast.

The trend for stripes has been strong and seems to be staying put. This season keep the stripes but vary the width, keeping them vertical. Work darker and pastel colours together to give a contrast. Punk . British punk chic is huge this summer. Think distressed, bleached denim, ripped jeans and braces. Trousers are skinny drainpipes that are cropped above the ankle and jumpers are sleeveless. Add in zips, plaid patterns, studs and plenty of attitude. Prepare to bare.

. British punk chic is huge this summer. Think distressed, bleached denim, ripped jeans and braces. Trousers are skinny drainpipes that are cropped above the ankle and jumpers are sleeveless. Add in zips, plaid patterns, studs and plenty of attitude. Prepare to bare. Big and baggy. We’ve been seeing lots of oversized knitwear with sleeves long enough to hide your hands. Channel your inner Kurt Cobain and opt for looser, slouchier and grungier when you’re wrapping up on a cool summer evening.

We’ve been seeing lots of oversized knitwear with sleeves long enough to hide your hands. Channel your inner Kurt Cobain and opt for looser, slouchier and grungier when you’re wrapping up on a cool summer evening. Nineties revival. If you’re not feeling grungy, how about jumping on the nineties revival bandwagon? Loose rave gear and streetwear is hot this summer and watch out for a whole host of puffer jackets in the winter collection.

If you’re not feeling grungy, how about jumping on the nineties revival bandwagon? Loose rave gear and streetwear is hot this summer and watch out for a whole host of puffer jackets in the winter collection. Are you ready for the all in one look? We’re seeing it more and more on the high street, prepare yourself!

Cool to be square. Squares are on everything this summer. We’re seeing checks large and small on t-shirts, trousers, jackets and knitwear. Window pane checks in particular are having a moment.

Squares are on everything this summer. We’re seeing checks large and small on t-shirts, trousers, jackets and knitwear. Window pane checks in particular are having a moment. No longer the domain of just pyjamas, piping has found its way onto shirts, blazers and trousers and it looks very smart.

Technical outerwear. Hiking gear just became desirable. Waterproof fabrics in bold colours and patterns with weathertech features are bang on trend.

Hiking gear just became desirable. Waterproof fabrics in bold colours and patterns with weathertech features are bang on trend. Of course no summer outfit is complete without a pair of the coolest shades. Think big and bold. Choose patterns, tints and thick frames. Modern or retro, anything goes but keep them colourful.

These key looks should be enough to keep even the most dedicated clothes horse busy but if you’re looking for something a bit more out there then why not add in some bright yellow to replace last season’s lemony pastels, a touch of camouflage or some well placed leopard print to keep yourself right on the cutting edge.

Menswear style guide 2017 – Late summer style – words Al Woods