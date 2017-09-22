Mid winter holiday decorations from around the world

As we’re heading into fall you may be thinking about all the holidays coming up. At this time there is a myriad of holiday celebrations around the world. If your family likes to go non-traditional in your celebrations, here are a few Autumn holiday decorations for both Western and non-Western holidays:

Sukkot

For Jewish families Sukkot is a reminder of the time the Jews wandered the desert for 40 years after escaping slavery in Egypt. To celebrate this holiday, they build a sukkah (which translates to booths) to live in or eat their meals in during the holiday.

When you’re putting the schach (or roof) on your sukkah, you need to leave enough space to be able to see the stars and use natural materials. While traditionally people used tree branches and palm fronds, you can get a little creative with your roof. Gather flowers, plants, branches and other items that grow in your area and weave them together to cover your sukkah.

When it comes to decorating, you can hang your favorite fruits and vegetables (either real or fake), strings of lights, pictures your kids drew of the fall season or even beautiful lanterns. Sit down with your family for a craft day to create fall and harvest-inspired decorations made from a variety of materials that will make your sukkah unique to your family.

Diwali

Diwali is the festival of lights and the most important holiday of the year for Hindus. It received its name from the traditional clay lamps (deepa) lined up in a row (avali) that represent the inner light that protects from spiritual darkness.

You have a lot of creative options for this holiday because you can do so much with lights. One fun art project is decorating the diya lamps with plants, flowers, beads and glitter to give them a personality. For the lanterns you plan to hang around your home and yard, you can make them out of practically anything. Create paper lanterns out of construction paper or paper cups, use seashells and doilies for a unique glimmer, or get creative with household items like plastic bottles and egg cartons. If you’re feeling really ambitious, buy a candle-making and decorating kit to do with your kids.

Thanksgiving

The purpose of the Thanksgiving celebration is right in the name — to give thanks for everything you have. Instead of buying plastic decorations that can look corny and cheap, opt for beautiful, natural decorations this year. Set your table with fall plants and leaves. Use fall vegetables, such as pumpkins and squash, as centerpieces for your table along with decorative plants. Make a natural wreath in fall colors for your door and line your walkway with red, orange and yellow plants. Skip the traditional turkey this year for a more natural alternative.

Christmas

Instead of decking the halls with green and red decorations, make your home look like a winter wonderland this Christmas. Hang up snowy white icicle lights around the outside of your home to make the snow glow. Line your stairs and mantel with white cotton balls or lacy cloth and tinsel to make them look like they’re covered in snow. Put up a white Christmas tree and decorate it with silver ornaments and tinsel. Everything in your Christmas village and other knickknacks should look like they’re covered in snow and ice. This is a beautiful and sophisticated alternative to your holiday decorations this year.

