Living with less: 5 pieces for a minimalist wardrobe

Living with less: 5 pieces for a minimalist wardrobe – Lena Turnbull

It’s safe to say that in the last few years, there’s been a noticeable movement towards slowing down, living in the moment and simplifying your way of living.

Minimalist living is a trend that’s really taken off in recent years, with more and more people opting to live with less in their homes and wardrobes. If you’re thinking about giving a minimalist wardrobe a go and cutting down your clothing collection, make sure you keep some space for these five items.

A versatile dress

Much like the LBD, it’s always worth having a dress you love, and that you can rely on through rain or shine! A dress that fits you perfectly, has a flattering cut and style, and is versatile enough to be worn for any occasion is an important element of your clothing collection. Consider mini dresses in t-shirt or strappy styles that can be worn by themselves for summer, or layered with a chunky knit and jeans for the colder months.

A simple tee



T-shirts are an item that’s often so overlooked in women’s fashion, but they’re so essential to every wardrobe. The power of a well designed, high quality white tee should never be overlooked, especially when it comes to minimalist style! The perfect tee can help you nail that understated daytime look when paired with a piece of stylish denim, and even has the potential to be styled for the evening with the help of some statement jewellery.



The ultimate pair of jeans



It goes without saying that jeans are practically a necessity for every wardrobe, but most of us put little effort into picking the perfect pair. Take time to find a pair or two of jeans that have a flattering fit for your figure, strong material and versatile style. Jeans are the ideal item for almost every occasion, so it’s important for them to be a garment you really love!



A classic black blazer



Whether for work, daytime drinks or an impromptu night out, it’s always handy to have the perfect blazer hanging in your minimalist wardrobe. A black blazer can be paired with jeans and a tee for a casual daytime look, or thrown over a strappy dress ready for the evening. One of the best minimalist living ideas.



A dreamy knit

You really can’t go wrong with having a good piece of knitwear in your wardrobe. Jumpers or cardigans in cosy high quality cashmere fabric are well worth splashing out a bit more cash on, as they’ll last for years and never go out of style. Great knitwear need not always be pricey, however, with many brands like Bellfield clothing offering affordable high quality knitwear in a range of styles.Try and find a lightweight knit that can be worn during the summer months as well as layered up for winter.

Living with less: 5 pieces for a minimalist wardrobe – Lena Turnbull