Missed out on Oktoberfest? Visit Hamburg on Tour instead

For many reasons – beer, lager and ale being just three of them – Oktoberfest is one of those events you need to experience at least once.

But if you can’t make it to Germany this year, fear not – Germany is coming to you. Hamburg on Tour is coming to the Boilerhouse on London’s Brick Lane this 20 – 21st October to bring Brits a true taste of Deutschland.

Featuring live music – including metal, rock and jazz – as well as craft beer, coffee and plenty of German delicacies, the two-day event will immerse guests in Hamburg’s culture. And all the events are free of charge.

Hamburg is known as a youthful, energetic city, with an unusually strong festival scene, including gay pride, a range of music festivals, a biker festival and Germany’s biggest funfair. It’s fair to say that Hamburg deserves its reputation as Germany’s party city.

To bring the spirit of Hamburg to London, the event offers an immersive VR experience allowing you to explore the city’s streets yourself. Plus, the Hamburg Short Film Festival will be showcasing this year’s selection of chosen movies, there’s a transplanted Hamburg market street and even a craft beer, LÜTTE HÖÖG, created specially for the tour.

It’s enough to make you forget all about Oktoberfest – until next year, at least…

Hamburg on Tour will run from October 20-21 at The Boiler House on 152 Brick Lane, London E1 5EG

For more information visit https://london.hamburgontour.com/en/