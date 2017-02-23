Mole removal – Which is the best way?

If you’re looking to have a mole removed, it can sometimes feel like there are many options but few answers.

Everyone—and every mole—is different, meaning there are important considerations to make before you settle on a procedure.

Start by identifying your mole (and mole removal needs)

Before you begin to look for a mole removal clinic, it’s important to determine why you want or need your mole removed. Mole removal itself is not necessarily very invasive and the surgery takes on a short amount of time. But you should start by asking yourself if there is a particular medical need to have your mole removed before undertaking any clinic search.

Most moles are harmless. But some can be dangerous to your skin health, especially those that change colour and size quickly. Cancerous moles are a cause for concern and should be removed as soon as identified. If you suspect that your mole is developing or changing, you should consult your GP immediately.

There are around 15,000 cases of melanoma skin cancer reported per year, and where a mole is considered to pose a serious risk, your doctor will be able to arrange your mole removal courtesy of the NHS.

For any mole not considered a medical risk, the process of removal is considered cosmetic, meaning it is your imperative to find a private mole removal clinic.

Find a mole removal clinic you can trust

As a result of increasing demand for instant access to medical help, ways of finding clinics has gotten exponentially easier in recent years. One highly regarded directory, WhatClinic, a Yelp meets WebMD service, offers a range of mole removal clinics alongside reviews, costs, and information about what types of mole removal available to private patients.

The reputation of a clinic is a key indicator of the type of service you are likely to receive, so make sure you check out client reviews and any mention of the clinic in the print news or online.

The cost of mole removal varies depending on the method. Prices range from £50 to as much as £2000 at some of London’s most exclusive clinics. The average you can expect to pay is around £263, but prices vary depending on the removal method and the time needed to perform the treatment.

There are a number of types of mole removal procedures to choose from, including laser and a variety of surgical solutions. If you’re at all unsure, you can ask any qualified clinician for their expert advice before settling on a method of mole removal.

Which type of mole removal is right for you?

There are three surgical methods for removing moles: shave excision, punch biopsy, and excisional surgery. Depending on the type of mole and the end result you are hoping to achieve, the method will differ.

If you’re simply looking to reduce the amount a mole protrudes from your skin, but aren’t so concerned with removing the mole completely, a shave excision might be the best method. A shave excision is where the raised surface of the mole is shaved off using a scalpel blade until it is made flush to the skin. It’s relatively painless, minimally invasive and heals quickly.

If you’d prefer to remove a mole completely, there are two surgical options: a punch biopsy or excisional surgery. For smaller moles, a punch biopsy is likely the most suitable method, where a special device that works a little like an apple corer is used to ‘punch out’ the mole from the skin. It’s a minor surgery performed under a local anaesthetic and lasts takes just a few minutes.

Any mole that is particularly large (or that is considered malignant) is more likely to be removed with excisional surgery. It’s where a surgeon cuts the mole out of the skin and closes the wound with stitches. Like a punch biopsy, excisional surgery is usually performed with a local anesthetic, and takes around half an hour.

An alternative method is laser mole removal, which may be suitable for small, flat blemishes. It can sometimes require repeated treatments, but is the solution of choice for anyone who is particularly averse to a surgical method of mole removal.

If you’re at all uncertain, make a visit to the clinic before committing to your mole removal procedure. Dermatologists and professional clinicians are always on hand to offer personal, tailored advice to help you find the mole removal clinic and procedure that’s right for you.