The best personalized and monogrammed travel accessories – words Alexa Wang



Monograms are becoming an increasingly popular way to personalize your favorite things. When paired with travel accessories, monograms can help you save a significant amount of time when finding your luggage. In addition, monogrammed travel accessories are great for keeping your luggage organized. Whether you’re shopping for your next vacation or searching for the perfect gift, find the best personalized and monogrammed travel accessories.

Travel bags

Personalized travel bags are nonnegotiable for anyone constantly on the go and can help you spot your bag when it’s time for pickup at the carousel. Jon Hart travel bags are available in a variety of materials, including natural leather, vinyl-coated canvas, and stadium-approved clear plastic. Jon Hart travel bags are easy to keep track of, because each bag features a classic logo and the owner’s name and initials.

Luggage tags

Monogrammed luggage tags are another great way to keep track of your luggage in the sea of suitcases at the baggage carousel. They also ensure that you’ll never lose track of your bag again. Most luggage tags offer enough room for your name and address. When choosing a luggage tag, make sure to buy one that’s sturdy and waterproof to minimize the risk of losing it.

Cosmetics case

Even if you’re not traveling with makeup, cosmetics bags are perfect for holding essentials on the go. A customized cosmetics case can keep all your miscellaneous items organized while you travel, ensuring that nothing gets lost. Customized cosmetics cases are offered in a multitude of different designs and styles, so make sure to pick one that best suits your travel needs.

Passport cover

It’s important to keep your passport in a safe and secure place while traveling. Investing in a monogrammed leather passport holder will guarantee the safety of your passport and serves as a great place for holding cards, baggage tickets, and money. Most passport holders comes in a diverse of colors and some even allow you to add a three-letter monogram for free.

On-the-go cup

Coffee is a requirement when traveling, especially if you have to wake up early or stay up late to catch a flight. Although most people travel with some kind of on-the-go beverage holder, it’s easy to set down your thermos or water bottle and forget about it. A monogrammed tumbler can help you easily spot your drink when you accidentally leave it behind. In addition, carrying your own tumbler with premade coffee will save you money on expensive airport coffee.

Jewelry holder

If you don’t have somewhere to properly store your jewelry, it can get tangled up or lost within your clothes. Keeping your jewelry organized in a customized jewelry portfolio can keep your earrings and necklaces from getting tangled or lost. Most jewelry portfolios come with multiple compartments for different types of jewelry and can be monogrammed for an additional fee.

Toiletry kit

A personalized dopp kit is ideal for saving time and money while traveling, as you’ll be prepared regardless of the situation. When purchasing a toiletry kit, look for one that will fit in your suitcase along with your other necessities while fitting the toiletries you need. For instance, if you’re the type to only pack a toothbrush and deodorant, opt for a smaller kit. On the other hand, if you’re bringing your entire skin care routine, make sure to buy one that will fit everything.

All in all, personalized travel accessories are perfect for anyone who frequently travels. Monogrammed travel accessories help you keep track of your belongings while on the go and allow you to travel in style.