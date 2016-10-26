Moose Knuckles: The Canadian Outerwear Tribe

It’s truly getting cold out there! So welcome the weather than with a combination of Canadian frontier grit and stylish luxury – and a party hosted by Liverpool’s Tessuti?

It was all about Moose Knuckles’ Autumn Winter 18 collection and the timing was perfect. We are so ready to join the tribe!

Established in 2007 with a family heritage in arctic outerwear that dates back to 1921, Moose Knuckles produce a lean, tough and luxurious sportswear collection. Their debut styles were the two iconic fur-trimmed Stirling Parka and the Ballistic Bomber which went down a storm with those living in the cold. Since then, the brand has been adding new styles season on season, and now they have a full range of weatherproof coats, lightweight jackets, knitwear, shirting, and accessories. The range is based on impeccable tailoring, luxury materials and attention to detail; a combination that retailers and fashion lovers have embraced. And of course, everyone loves the Canadian-ness off it all from the tradition-steeped factories in Winnipeg, to the passionate design team in Montreal.

The Fall Winter 18 Moose Knuckles collection showcases quality and craftsmanship, juxtaposing concepts of danger and luxury. This is the first season Moose Knuckles have presented a complete fashion range featuring bold statement bright yellows, oranges, and purples, while the iconic Steller Canvas Parka has been refreshed in an array of multi-coloured fur and on trend shearling. Also standing out are the classic Stirling Parka, 3Q Jacket and Ballistic Bomber, alongside new styles like the Pearson and Fire River Jackets – , a new urban inspired design for every day. All designs feature the iconic Moose Knuckles’ logo in the shape of a – well – Moose Knuckle!

Determined to get those Northern style bunnies signed up to the tribe, the November party hosted by Tessuti in their Peter’s Lane Liverpool store was all about the Autumn Winter danger luxury themes, complete with cages and masks. And it didn’t stop there. The event turned into an all-night affair, with a private dinner at The Florist, and launch event at the Motel Bar.

Looking to join a tribe this winter? We say check out the Moose Knuckles pack and you’ll be having a storming one.