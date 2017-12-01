The most romantic places in the world – words Alexa Wang



When you love someone, nothing else matters. As long as that person is with you, life is wonderful. Still, it’s even nicer when you can travel to amazing places and make new memories with that special someone.

Whether you want to climb to the top of the Eiffel Tower or admire Sydney Opera House hand in hand with your beloved, the world is your oyster.

In this article, we are going to look at the world’s most romantic travel destinations. If you are searching for the perfect honeymoon spot or you want to treat your beloved to a no-expense-spared holiday of a lifetime, this list should help you decide where to go for a romantic getaway this year.

Photo Credit: Unsplash

1. Venice, Italy

Venice in Italy is wonderfully romantic. It has miles of canals and some of the most scenic buildings in the world. Hop in a gondola and explore the network of waterways, admire the crumbling palazzos, take a selfie outside St. Peter’s Basilica, feed the pigeons in St. Mark’s Square, and whisper “I love you!” on the Bridge of Sighs.

The beauty of Venice is that it feels timeless. The architecture has remained unchanged for centuries and you can almost pretend you have slipped back several hundred years.

It can be expensive in the main tourist areas, especially in St. Marks Square, so go back a street or two if you want a coffee or a freshly baked pizza.

The best time to visit Venice is in the spring or fall. In the summertime, the canals get a bit whiffy and it can be brutally hot.

2. New York City, USA

New York is known as the city that never sleeps, so if you want a crazy, frenetic, and supremely romantic getaway, book a mini break in the most romantic city in North America. Start your trip of a lifetime with a romantic walk in Central Park. Buy ice cream and take a carriage ride. You’ll spot numerous other happy couples wandering around, hand in hand. Later, do a spot of shopping in Macy’s and then go up the Empire State Building and admire the fantastic views.

If you really want to push the boat out, book a helicopter tour and see the city from a bird’s eye perspective.

The best time to visit NYC is in the fall. It can be very hot and sticky in July and August, so most New Yorkers leave the city in search of cooler climes.

3. Paris, France

Paris is a city for lovers. It’s long been a top destination for romance, so what better place to enjoy with your loved one? You can wander around the narrow Paris streets, taking in the sights and sounds. Stop for a pain au chocolate in a pavement café and watch the world go by. Walk up to the Artist’s Quarter in Montmartre and watch the artists at work in the evening. Visit the Moulin Rouge and see a show. Climb the Eiffel Tower and take in the fantastic views – in fact, this is a great place to pop the question!

Visit Paris in the springtime when love is in the air and you can enjoy a romantic walk in one of Paris’s many parks. Pick up some patisseries and a bottle of red wine. An impromptu picnic in the shadow of Notre Dame would be wonderfully romantic.

4. Prague, Czech Republic

Prague is the city of 100 spires. The capital of the Czech Republic, Prague is full of history. It’s also a thriving city metropolis, so if you want to combine culture with a lively nightlife, a trip to Prague should tick a lot of boxes. Explore the center of Prague – it is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. 9th century Prague Castle is steeped in history and the Prague Astronomical Clock is simply fascinating. When you have had your fill of sightseeing, stop for refreshments in a cellar bar and rub shoulders with the locals in a nightclub once the sun goes down.

Be aware of pickpockets when you visit Wenceslas Square in the evening. It can get crowded and pickpockets like to take advantage of hapless tourists.

Any time is a good time to visit Prague, but it can be especially picturesque on a cold, bright winter morning. Just remember to wrap up warm!

5. Thailand

It’s hard to pinpoint just one part of Thailand that is more romantic than another. Bangkok, the capital of Thailand, is certainly fascinating, with ancient temples and shrines, lively street markets, and romantic river cruises, but it’s hard to beat the stunning beaches of Phuket, Koh Samui, and Krabi. Your best bet for a super romantic vacation in Thailand is to begin your stay with a few days in Bangkok, where you can explore the cultural delights of this fascinating city, and then head to one of the islands for a relaxing beach stay.

Thailand is beautiful all year round, but it can be wetter and more humid during the rainy season if you decide to travel inland.

6. Santorini, Greece

Santorini is famous because of its whitewashed blue and white stucco houses perched on the side of a mountain, overlooking an azure bay. It is quite possibly the most Instagram-friendly place on the planet, so you won’t be short on inspiration if you want to take some romantic photos with a selfie stick. The island is right on the edge of a slumbering volcano, but don’t let this put you off. It is a dream location and when the sun sets over the bay, Santorini is magical.

The best time to visit Santorini is in spring or early fall, but there are still plenty of places open during the winter, unlike the rest of the Greek Islands.

The donkey rides on Santorini are a popular attraction on the island, but animal welfare charities are warning tourists not to ride on the donkeys if they are very heavy. Take note of the weight limits and consider walking instead.

Other romantic destinations worth considering include Hawaii, Bali, and Marrakech in Morocco.