How to create a stunning multifunctional guest room – words Alexa Wang

It’s no secret that British homes are getting smaller. An average new build in the UK is now less than half the size of a typical new build in 1920, with modern homes containing just 925 square feet of space on average, according to a report in the Daily Mail. In fact, new British properties are now the smallest in Europe, meaning space really is at a premium.

If you’re feeling the squeeze in your home, then creating a multifunctional guest room could help you to accommodate visiting friends and family whilst still getting the most out of your space on a day-to-day basis. Just read on to learn how to create a functional yet stylish multipurpose guest room that will help you make the most of what you’ve got.

Decide what you want to use it for

Before you can get decorating, you’ll need to decide how you want to use your spare room when you’re not hosting guests. This will all depend on your lifestyle and preferences — it could be used as a study, a playroom, a nursery, or even a room for arts and crafts. If you’re still looking for more inspiration, this list of dual-purpose guest rooms on Decoist should give you some ideas.

Realistically, you aren’t like to have guests most days of the week, so the focus should be on what you’ll need the room for the majority of the time. Once you’ve decided, you can start to think about how you can incorporate a day bed or sofa bed, and what other guest friendly touches you want to incorporate into your room.

Find a day bed or sofa bed for your guests to sleep on

The next thing you’ll need to consider is how your overnight guests will sleep. If you only have a very small amount of space, then you could consider using a day bed, which you can convert into a seating area during the day by adding some throw pillows. If you’re looking for a slightly larger bed, then a sofa bed is ideal, as you can comfortably accommodate your guests, and then convert it back into a sofa for day-to-day use.

The sofa bed will be the focal point of the room, so make sure to pick one that will pull everything together. If you will only be hosting guests occasionally, you’ll want to pick a sofa that provides comfortable seating during everyday use. This selection of sofa beds from Sofas by Saxon will provide exceptional comfort both when used as seating and as a bed, with supportive timber frames and soft cushioning that’s sure to keep your guests cosy all night long. And, you can choose between either 2- or 3-seater styles to suit the size of your room.

Add some dual-purpose furniture

Once you’ve decided on a sofa bed, you’ll know how much space you have left to work with when buying the rest of your furniture. When space is at a premium, some smart, multipurpose pieces can help save space in your guest room by fulfilling two functions at once.

What you choose will depend on the functionality of the room during the day. For instance, a wooden desk stool can double as a bedside table for your guests to use next to the bed, and a desk lamp can stand in for a reading lamp. In a children’s playroom, a toy box can be used to quickly stash toys out of sight: try adding a couple of cushions to this wooden toy box from Mothercare to turn it into a seat when your guests are staying over. Wall mounted shelves are a great way to fill awkward nooks and crannies, and will give you extra storage without using up valuable floor space.

Get decorating and add some homely touches

You’ll want to add some finishing touches to make your guests feel at home. A few throw pillows and a soft rug will complete the room, and will also make it more feel inviting when you have guests. Remember that you’ll need to fit a good pair of curtains or a set of blinds that will effectively keep out the light, as this will help your guests get a good night’s sleep.

A few house plants will add a splash of greenery to your spare room, and it’s even thought that certain types of plant can help your guests get a better night’s rest: just check out this guide to plants that can help you sleep from Natural Living Ideas.

If you’ve got an awkwardly sized room and need some extra space to host overnight guests, then a multifunctional guest room could be the ideal solution. Whether you plan to use yours as a home office, a nursery, a children’s playroom, or even a reading room and library, these multi purpose room ideas will really help you to maximise your space.

