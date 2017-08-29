The day I shaved off all my hair

When I first cut my long hair years ago people were surprised, but not too surprised I guess, because they know I like drastic changes.

Then I had a sharp bob with a sharp fringe but one day decided I wanted it even shorter. My hair dresser was closed that day but I really really(!) wanted to have it short so I took some scissors and decided to do it myself. If I didn’t like it, it would grow back at the end of the day.

I’ve never been a girlie girl, never felt the need to keep my hair long.

So… I have decided to go even further. How about shaving it off? I always wanted to do it and I don’t know what was special about that day but I decided to make an appointment.

My friend told me about this new barber shop in the Northern Quarter of Manchester called “Not Just”. In their own words on their website notjustnotjust.com:

“We represent a collaboration of creative minds driven by all things artistic, brought together through the medium of hair.”

Two incredible talented guys, Tom Burbidge and Nathan Haley, who own Not Just together, do not just cut hair. They have creative and artistic flair and you end up not with just a ‘hairstyle or haircut’ but you end up with your own unique style.

When I went in to meet the guys and make an appointment, and yes, they don’t just cut men’s hair but also style women’s, I immediately fell in love with the place. Minimalistic, airy and arty, it instantly grabbed my attention. And when I started chatting to them, I knew I would be in safe hands. These guys knew what they were talking about. I made an appointment with Tom and he told me it would take 40 minutes to do my hair. In my head, I kept thinking: “Why would it take 40 minutes to shave your hair off? Surely it’s really simple.”

Well, I would find out the next day when I arrived for my appointment. A bit nervous but at the same time incredibly excited, I couldn’t wait to see the end result now. Tom started with the clippers and as my hair fell off, I was thinking:”Wow! There’s no going back now!”

Tom then explained to me that he’ll do the detailed cut with scissors as shaving your hair off and making it look great is not that easy. Every step of the way he explained to me what he was going to do and that made me feel at ease. And true to his word, it took exactly 40 minutes.

And ta-da! There I was with the shortest hair I have ever had and I was absolutely in love with it! I feel it reflects me, my personality and craziness. I love doing things spontaneously and this was one of the most spontaneous things I have ever done. And contrary to what a lot of people believe, you do not look less feminine with a shaved head. It’s all about personality like I always say.

Massive thank you to Tom and Not Just. If you too are adventurous enough, make an appointment today because these guys are incredible busy and are booked out. Go on, do it! Today is the day!

