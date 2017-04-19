Festive scents: Christmas candles from Ormonde Jayne Perfumery

The clocks have gone back and the Halloween season has blown itself out. It’s time to create retreats full of glowing lights and gorgeous wintery scents to welcome us home on long dark evenings. And of course beautiful fragrances make wonderful gifts!

Boutique perfume brand, Ormonde Jayne, specialises in creating amazing olfactory atmospheres, so we were excited to hear about the new festive collection. It’s a collection of luxury christmas candles and reed diffusers that are just perfect for brightening the mood in the wintery months.

The reed diffusers come with an eight-sided bottle to house the Parfum d’Ambiance. Poured at a very high concentration of 50% strength, Parfum d’Ambience comes in five sophisticated fragrances designed to complement different parts of the house, and each bottle is supplied with 12 reeds. Casablanca Lily is perfect for your living room or kitchen with bergamot, lime and lily. Ormonde’s unconventional woody signature scent with black hemlock, cardamom and cedarwood is great for welcoming visitors in, whilst the rich creamy Frangipani works its magic in any room with magnolia, white frangipani, jasmine and plum. For bedrooms, Ta’if is sophisticated and quietly seductive with notes of rose, orange flower and freesia, and the Harrods exclusive, Ambre Royal is warm and sensual ambre with notes balanced with bergamot, orange blossom and osmanthus.

The three Festive Candles come in a stunning glass jar hand-made by Mark Wilkie in a mid-Century design. The range is inspired by evocative log fires, embers, pine cones and fine Cognac setting you up for a mighty fine hibernation come those short winter days. Coming in amazing luxury packaging and with a burn time of 55 hours, I would love to be opening one of these on Christmas morning.

Etoile is a perfect Christmas scent with festive notes of mandarin, amber, tonka and cinnamon. Mystère will envelop the room with notes of bergamot, lime, lapsang souchong tea notes, cedar wood and pine needles. Nocturne is inspired by open log fires, pine cones, cedar wood and embers, made with tonka, pink pepper and amber, with cardamom and sandalwood for depth and richness like a fine cognac.