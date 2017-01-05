Noose & Monkey Tailoring: Win £100 voucher

To celebrate the New Year, Flux Magazine has teamed up with Noose & Monkey with a competition to offer you a £100 stake in their swashbuckling tailoring for 2017.
To enter complete the form below, telling us the name of the beat poet the Noose & Monkey tartan suit is named after (see information here if needed!). The winner will receive a £100 voucher to spend at nooseandmonkey.com, and will be chosen at random from all entries received on or before 23rd January 2017.
TERMS AND CONDITIONS:
• Competition will close on 23rd January 2017
• Competition is open to mainland UK residents only
• Winner will be chosen at random from all the entries submitted on or before the closing date
• Winners name, address and contact details will be requested and passed to a third party provider for prize fulfillment
• The Promoter’s decision is final and binding on the entrants – no correspondence will be entered into
• The winner must respond accepting the prize within 10 days of notification otherwise the Promoter reserves the right to redraw the prize from the remaining eligible entries up to 3 times before the competition is then declared void
• Entrants email addresses will be added to the promoter’s mailing list to receive details of future promotions. Details will not be shared with third parties. If you do not wish to be included on the mailing list please include the words ‘OPT OUT’ in the comments box.