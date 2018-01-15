How to make old look new with light and colour

How to make old look new with light and colour – words Al Woods

Light and colour can make a tremendous impact on an outdated room when used correctly. Not all colors work in specific spaces. And although they may look nice on the paint card, they might not have the same appeal on a wall.

Light and color have also been linked to influencing our moods and health. Red, for example, is a primal color that ignites passion, our appetites and even danger. And lighting, like tube lights with blueish-yellow frequencies, can trigger headaches and a host of other ailments. When you look to your walls and other areas of your home for inspiration, consider these light and colour options:

Look up to the Ceiling

Most of us aren’t thinking about our ceilings. This place above our heads isn’t always high on our priority list when it comes to re-dos or remodels. Don’t write off this space just yet — a ceiling can be your next accent wall. Instead of leaving your ceiling coated in a plain decorator white color, paint the ceiling with a powerful hue. The rule that states a ceiling should always be white is meant to be broken. Test your bold colors with sample films that can be removed or use a paint color app to “try on” a new shade. Design experts say that a bold ceiling complements neutral walls, so consider pairing your statement ceiling with a greige for a modern, updated look.

Style a Small Room

It’s common practice to make small rooms bigger with light and airy paint colors. But if the overall goal is to make the tiny room look larger, don’t let that old school thought override other design options. So you want a beautifully-styled room? Or, do you want to make the room look bigger? It typically takes a few coats to get dark color on the wall. Plus, for small rooms painting in dark colors, the right mix of lighting is key. Think creatively and add modern lighting to illuminate the small space with vanity lighting, such as a lighted mirror, mounted ceiling lights and LEDs in tight spaces for a warm soft glow.

Brighten up the Kitchen

Cut the mid-century diner-style fluorescents and opt for modern lighting options that can transform the look of an otherwise stale kitchen. Pendant-style lighting over an island in brass or an industrial steel gray can add a dramatic new look to the kitchen space, and this style provides necessary work light, too. Modernized track lighting can also reach all of the corners throughout the kitchen space as well. Before taking on a new project, consider your kitchen remodel budget. Kitchen remodel plans average $2,000, while electrical work can range between $2,500 to $4,800, according to data from Fair & Square Remodeling.

Revamp the Nightstands

Give a nightstand a makeover with a new modern lamp. Ditch the traditional lampshade and incorporate a lighting option that makes a statement, rather than one that simply blends in to the bedroom decor. A Japanese garden-inspired brass table lamp with a dimmable switch can give your nightstand an energized appearance. Or consider a blown glass option, which is translucent when on and has a mirror-finish when switched off, that is more reminiscent of modern art than your typical nightstand lamp.

How to make old look new with light and colour – words Al Woods