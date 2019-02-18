3 Things to do on a Budget in Havana, Cuba

Havana, Cuba, has many offerings to satisfy tourists from all over the world. There’re many diverse experiences to throw yourself into, and some of them don’t come with a hefty price attached either. Ultimately, Cuba is one of the best places in the world to explore on a tightly refined budget.

Cuba has recently seen a recent spike in their influx of visitors too. Recently, they allowed visitors to explore the island by campervan, which obviously enables a more affordable trip for those doing so. The whole adventure has never been so accessible!

Consequently, if you’re thinking of heading out there yourself, then here’re 3 thing you can do on a budget in Havana, Cuba.

The National Capitol Building

Every must-see place has a glorious building at its centre that’s steeped in stature, history and magnificence. The National Capitol Building, or El Capitolio Nacional, is that building in Havana; a feat of stunning architecture that truly takes one’s breath away. From the outside it’s simply a wonder to behold; a domed building rich with architectural detail that was constructed in 1926.

There is a modest entry fee to head inside and undertake a guided tour with your fellow visitors. Extravagant chambers can be explored that once belonged to the senate and deputies, as well as a bevy of beautiful walkways and luxury rooms that only few fortunate souls have stepped foot in. There’s not much time to loiter around here, but all the same, everything inside is worth viewing on your trip.

The Revolution Museum

If you still haven’t had your fill of Cuban history, the revolution museum will help you finish scratching that itch. It’s a grand old house, the former Presidential Palace in fact that was previously occupied by pre-revolution presidents. Despite this amount of grandeur, the museum itself is rather linear, straightforward and exciting.

You’ll start at the top of the place and work your way down, winding your way through the story of the Cuban revolution against the US. The story can be fed to you through either English or Spanish, and it chronicles both the build-up to the revolution, as well as the events that took place both during and after. Rather startingly, you’ll also find leftover bullet holes on the grand central staircase that were fired inside during the revolution!

Visit the Malecón

The Malecón is a broad esplanade, or promenade, that stretches right along the coast of Havana. Here you’ll see a host of fishermen and businesses getting to work, as well as numerous people making their own kind of fun. Live music, street artists, open salsa dancing, and swimmers; you’ll find many kinds of activities going on here.

Because the Malecón is so rife with action and energy, one could say this is the heart of Havana. It’s where people go to chill out, relax and have a good time, so take a seat somewhere whether it’s on the seawall or a bench. You can then get used to the stunning sea views, or just get engrossed in the culture happening around you.