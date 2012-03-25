On trend prints and patterns for your T-shirt collection – words Alexa Wang



T-shirts are a staple part of a man’s wardrobe; versatile with the ability to still look smart when needed, and can be worn with a multitude of other styles including jeans, chinos and shorts. Ideal for year-round wear, men’s t-shirts are the answer to any occasion.

Having an updated collection of t-shirts is key for making sure your wardrobe stays fresh and ready for the season ahead. Whether it’s summer or winter, there is a place for t-shirts; if they have an on trend design and look the part! Prints or patterns are the best way to update your t-shirts; making a very simple design look even more stylish and interesting. So, to make sure your t-shirt collection is bang up to date this season, here are just some of the on trend prints you should be on the lookout for.

Tie dye effect

A retro design that was big in the late 60s and onwards, tie dye has made a comeback for the summer months. This time around, it creates more of a grunge, rock look as opposed to the psychedelic effect that was seen in the 60s and 70s. When it comes to colour, grey and white or even black and white creates a striking visual for tie dye.

It’s an easy-to-wear style that looks great paired with jeans, or even find a tie dye effect vest that can be thrown into your suitcase!

Ombre or dip dye

Ombre or dip dye is a perfect print to use for summer, with its naturally faded appearance reminiscent of being bleached in the sun. Often a design associated with hairstyles, it works just as well in fashion.

Giving you the chance to upgrade the simplest of t-shirts, adding an ombre or dip dye t-shirt to your wardrobe makes things a little more interesting. Look out for lighter colours for a subtle dip dye appearance, such as light blue or grey.

Floral prints

A hugely popular style every time summer rolls around, floral prints work equally well for men’s and women’s fashion. When it comes to men’s t-shirts, opt for a floral print that’s a little darker than the go-to; this can give the design a bit of an edge and a more masculine approach to the seasonal pattern.

Orchid prints in dark red and black against a white background can work perfectly, or white flowers against a black background can make an impact.

Skull prints

To make sure your t-shirt collection has a rock and roll feel, skull prints have grown in popularity over recent months. Creating an interesting visual appearance, skull prints are eye-catching and look best done in black and white.

Look for seasonal pieces that incorporate skulls amongst a floral print, or go all out with something that creates a bigger impact.

Block colour

If you’d rather keep your t-shirt collection low-key, block colour remains a popular style no matter the time of year. However, to add some seasonality, opt for colours such as white, light grey, aqua or coral to inject some bright colour into your wardrobe. With subtle detailing like curved hems or a chest logo can add some extra style, creating an effortless look.

