Getting the most from your online marketing strategy

If you have never planned an online marketing strategy you might feel a little bit overwhelmed about what you need to do. If so, you’re in luck, because we can help you create a marketing strategy to boost your company’s online presence.

Determine the Target Customer

It is essential you identify your target customer if you want an online marketing campaign to work. There’s so much happening online that you need to embark on a campaign that helps you reach the right people.

Sit back and think about your ideal customer. What is their age range, gender, salary, lifestyle, location and education? This will help you create a marketing campaign that resonates with your target audience, which means they will be more likely to engage with your company.

Select a Marketing Channel

It is better to build one fantastic campaign on one marketing channel than to create average promotions across multiple channels. If you are small company, it is wise to keep things simple initially. Your goal will be to grow your marketing channels with your audience growth, which will evolve over time. So, create one strong marketing campaign that will capture a prospective customer or client’s attention, before you move on to create another successful social media page.

Paid Facebook Advertising

One of the best social media platforms to use is, of course, Facebook. If you want a campaign to be a success, it might be a good idea to pay for the exposure with paid Facebook advertising, because you can pay to target an advert to a specific audience within a specific location – which is perfect for small businesses.

For example, you could set a $1,500 dollar budget a month, with the aim of achieving an ROI of more than $2,000. You can then increase your expenditure as more customers or clients engage with your Facebook campaigns

Creative Content Marketing

Content marketing can be one of the best ways to reach your target market. Not only will potential customers or clients be able to discover a blog in the search engine results pages, but you can also promote your best features across social media.

A blog provides a company with a chance to share their industry insights or story. For example, you could offer your story on what it is like to be a rising entrepreneur or a prominent hotel developer, such as Sajan Hansji, offering tips, tricks and opinion on the industry and daily operations. You simply need to find the right angle.

Buzzsumo is a great way to discover the most popular content online, so you can identify what topics and titles are trending on the internet right now. While Buzzfeed is always a great website for content marketing inspiration.

You must have a plan if you want a marketing campaign to work. That means knowing your target audience, creating an effective strategy and successfully executing an advertisement. Building an online audience takes time, so a little bit of passion and perseverance will pay off in the long-run. Just be patient.