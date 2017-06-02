How to optimize your bedroom for a great sleep – words Alexa Wang

Getting enough sleep has a resonating impact throughout all areas of your life. Sleep assists with stress relief, weight management, and generally feeling good. Unfortunately, 50-70 million adults in the US have a sleep disorder.

One of the easiest ways to improve the quality of your sleep is to create a great sleep environment by optimizing your bedroom. Here are some simple changes you can make to get the recommended eight hours of shut-eye.

Invest in a Great Bed

Investing in a high-quality mattress is worth every penny, but the price tag isn’t everything. It’s also important to consider the position in which you sleep, any physical ailments you may have, and your daily activity levels.

Take it one step further and sleep like never before with a customizable bed. With a customizable bed, you can adjust the sleeping position to reduce your partner’s snoring or elevate your legs after doing a tough workout at the gym. Customizable beds even have built-in massage technology for a comforting experience that will help even the most troubled sleepers drift off into dreamland.

Noise Cancellation

Disruptive noises can interrupt one’s sleep cycle without the individual being consciously aware of the problem. By implementing noise cancellation methods, you can maintain a consistent environment that will reduce periods of wakefulness and leave you feeling refreshed in the morning.

For some, noise cancellation can be as simple as having a fan running all night. On the other hand, those who are used to sleeping in a busy city might find it more comforting to have an ambient noise simulator with the sounds of traffic– the important part is consistency.

Leave Screens Behind

The blue light of a smartphone screen can have a detrimental effect on your circadian rhythm. Consider setting your phone somewhere across the room when you go to bed so that you won’t be tempted to scroll through social media. Not only will this help you avoid scrolling late into the night, but it will also help you circumvent the urge to hit snooze repeatedly in the morning.

Ideally, you should try to avoid all screens for at least an hour before bed. Of course, there are those who would argue that they can’t fall asleep without a television on; there are exceptions to every rule!

Temperature Control Considerations

The ideal bedroom temperature is cool enough that you can sleep comfortably with a few blankets. A room that’s too warm will inevitably result in some subconscious tossing and turning, while a room that’s too cold will make it harder to fall asleep. The standard temperature recommendation is between 60-67 degrees Fahrenheit, but it will vary based on personal preference.

Wearing socks to bed is a great way to stay consistently warm in a cool room, especially as your body temperature drops as you sleep. Buy blankets in fabrics that breathe and won’t cause you to get overheated as the evening goes on.

Light Blocking

Even those who are used to sleeping with a light on typically don’t sleep as soundly as those who rest in a dark environment, as darkness plays an important role in melatonin production. Consider hanging blackout curtains to help block out the sun’s early rays or any streetlights that could be impacting your sleep environment.

For those who prefer to have a nightlight or hallway light on, consider getting a sleep mask to block the excess light. This is a good compromise for those who feel psychological comfort when a light is on but still want to improve their sleep environment.

Creating a restful environment that promotes great sleep is as simple as making a few changes to your routine and investing in high-quality furniture. Taking these simple steps can make a significant difference to your daily existence.