Top things to pack for a caravan holiday

Top things to pack for a caravan holiday – words Alexa Wang

If you’re heading off on a caravan staycation this year, it helps to ensure you’re going prepared. Caravan holidays can be a lot of fun, but they can also turn into a nightmare without the right equipment.

To help you make the most of your caravanning experience, below you’ll discover some of the top things to pack before setting off on your fun-filled trip.

Top suitcase essentials

No matter where you’re heading to on your caravan holiday, there’s a few suitcase essentials you’ll definitely want to pack. These include:

Wet wipes

Sun cream

Toiletries

Torch

First aid kit

Wet wipes are an especially important thing to pack when you have kids. They’re great for wiping sticky hands and cleaning up any mess and spills while you’re out and about. Sun cream is another thing you won’t want to forget. Even though the British weather isn’t renowned for its hot, blistering sunshine, UV rays can still pose a threat to your family’s skin.

Toiletries such as shampoo and shower gel are pretty obvious, but it’s easy to forget them on the day. A torch and first aid kit are also commonly forgotten but are regarded as a caravan holiday essential. It’s so important to be prepared in case anything goes wrong.

Food essentials

Even if you’re heading to a caravan club, you’re not going to want to forget to take your favourite foods with you. You may not be able to rely upon local supermarkets to pick up your favourite condiments or snacks for example. So, remember to pack anything you feel won’t be available where you’re going.

There’s a great caravan cookery guide put together by a keen caravan enthusiast you may want to check out too.

Generator

Speaking of cooking, one thing you may not have considered taking with you is a portable generator. You can pick up exceptional quality generators from SGS which can help give you power to cook, shower and charge up appliances and digital devices.

Of course, if you’re heading to an actual caravan club, you won’t necessarily need a generator. However, if you’re off on a basic caravan trip, a generator is highly recommended.

Entertainment

When you’re travelling with the kids, it’s essential you take plenty of entertainment with you. Even the popular family caravan parks won’t keep them happy 24 hours a day! So, don’t forget to take some of their favourite toys, books and games to keep them entertained.

You can also use your smartphone or tablet to keep them entertained if needed. Yes, screen time should be limited. However, you’re on holiday and so anything which makes you enjoy it without your kids having a meltdown is definitely necessary!

The above is just some of the top things to pack for private caravan holidays. It’s helpful to make a list before you go so you know exactly what to take and you don’t forget anything. Of course, there’s bound to be shops and supermarkets nearby, but a list can save you the hassle of having to go to the store when you’ve just arrived on your holiday.

Top things to pack for a caravan holiday – words Alexa Wang