3 stealthy ways to find out your partner’s ring size – words Paul Mantessi

Paul Mantessi is a gemmologist at pre-owned engagement ring retailer, Est.1897. Here, he gives his top tips for subtly finding out your partner’s ring size.

It’s finally time to pop the question and you’re stressing about choosing the perfect ring that your significant other will love. But, on top of decisions about the shape, cut and colour, you’ll need to try and figure out a way of getting their ring size without them knowing!

From age-old methods to more creative ones, there’s sure to be a way that’ll work for you. So, if you’re struggling to think of ways to stealthily find out your partner’s ring size, read on to find out my top three suggestions.

Trace an existing ring

One of the oldest tricks in the book and — with a steady hand — one of the most effective ones. If your partner is a jewellery-lover, there’s no doubt there will be plenty hanging around for you to quickly swipe without them noticing.

Take the ring and trace the inner circle of it onto a piece of paper. Repeat this a couple of times with some of the rings you’ve seen them wearing recently so that the jeweller can work out the best fit for your partner’s ring size: even if there are some discrepancies between the traces, they’ll be able to suggest the most suitable fit.

Take a ring to compare

If your partner isn’t likely to notice, this can be your best chance of getting a perfect size match. Just be sure that it’s one they still wear, as this will confirm that the ring is currently a decent fit for them.

This can be a simple and effective way of deciphering their ring size but be sure that you know what finger they wear it on. As your dominant hand is usually larger than the other, and finger sizes can differ, this can help the jeweller determine an approximate size for the specific finger the ring will be going on.

Get the help of a friend

Having somebody who can non-suspiciously ask the right questions and get the desired answers will be a big help. Enlist the help of a trustworthy — and talkative — friend and get them to bring up the conversation of rings.

Even if it means just going shopping for some jewellery to go with a night-out outfit, knowing which rings your partner picks up and tries on — and which ones fit — will make it easier for you. It might even give you an indication of the type of ring they’d like if you’re still struggling to settle on the perfect design.

Finding the perfect fit for your partner’s ring can make the gifting moment even more special, so persevering to get it right the first time is well worth it. Just be careful not to stress yourself out too much about it — rings can always be altered!

