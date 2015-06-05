How to spend a perfect day at the spa – words Alexa Wang

Spending a day at the spa is one of the most relaxing little luxuries most people indulge in. Far more affordable than a holiday or even a weekend break, it’s a little pick me up that can go a long way in easing the stress that comes along with modern life.

Here’s how to spend a day at the spa to make sure that you get the most from your trip and leave feeling relaxed and refreshed.

Finding the Right Spa

While most people opt for convenience, the right location can really affect how enjoyable your spa day is. For example, a Lake District spa set in one of the most beautiful areas in England will always prove to be a far more enjoyable experience that a day spent at city centre spa. If it’s within your budget, it’s always worth looking further afield to find a high-quality spa rather than settling for the nearest option.

You should also look at the treatments on offer in order to find the right spa for your visit and take a look at reviews from previous visitors. These days, if you are after the full experience, you shouldn’t settle for anything less than a wide range of treatment options, along with facilities like saunas, steam rooms, hot tubs, and hydrotherapy tubs.

Choose the Right Treatments

Spa treatments fall under four main categories: facials, massages, body treatments, and manicures and pedicures. Facials are a perfect choice if you want to treat yourself but don’t feel comfortable with a full massage as they can both be equally as relaxing. For those who do enjoy a massage, spas now offering everything from Swedish massages to hot stone therapies. And, of course, no spa worth its salt will be without some body treatment options and manicures and pedicures on their treatment menu.

If you are opting for multiple treatments, don’t forget to think carefully about the order in which you book them. After all, there is no point in booking yourself in for a luxurious facial if you will then be lying on your front for a massage, as this means that most of the products used for your facial will end up on the massage bed rather than seeping into your skin.

Be Mindful of What You Eat

Surprisingly, what you eat can have a significant impact on your spa day. After all, the spa is the last place where you wanted to feel bloated after a big meal or lightheaded because you forgot to have breakfast.

To guarantee that you can enjoy your spa day to its fullest, make sure that you have a light but filling breakfast like porridge that will set you up for the day without leaving you feeling too full.

On the note of food, make sure to check ahead if the spa you’re visiting has any food options on site as you will spending most of your day there. Although most spas do provide some sort of refreshments, this can vary greatly from meals to drinks and light snacks, so it’s worth checking their website before your visit.

Take Only What You’ll Need

Generally speaking, you don’t need to pack too much for a day at the spa as you will be spending most of your time in a swimsuit or bikini. You should, however, make sure that you also have some flip-flops or sandals with you, along with a change of clothes.

It also doesn’t hurt to pack some body lotion as all that time spent in the pool and the sauna can really dry out your skin, but you shouldn’t need to pack much else.