How to host the perfect garden party this summer – words Al Woods

Temperatures are rising and the days are getting longer, which means garden party season is almost upon us. If you’re planning to entertain your family and friends this summer, you’ll want to make sure you throw an outdoor bash that’s going to be remembered.

Fortunately, there are some things you can do to ensure any garden party you host will be perfect. Read on for our top tips.

Choose a garden party theme and go all out

A sure-fire way to show that you’ve put plenty of thought and work into organising a garden party is by choosing a theme. You can then pick out your decorations, food, drinks, and maybe even your outfit to match this.

There are certain themes that lend themselves particularly well to a garden party. For example, you could go with the style of a traditional British tea party (although you could serve far more than English breakfast tea and finger sandwiches). To get the look, decorate your garden with bunting, use floral table cloths, and serve every drink — whether it’s Coca Cola, wine, or a G&T — with a teacup and saucer.

You could also go for a tropical theme: hand your guests floral garlands as they walk through the door, serve your drinks in plastic pineapples, and let everyone know they’re expected to dress in Hawaiian shirts, floral dresses and flip flops. If you want to go all out, you could even purchase some inflatable palm trees that will ensure the theme is unmistakable — you can pick these up for as little as £5 from Hobbycraft.

Make sure everyone has somewhere to sit

You’ll want to ensure that all of your guests feel comfortable and welcome when they visit your home. So, it’s important that there’s plenty of seating for everyone. Of course, one of the best things about outdoor get-togethers is that they’re usually quite casual, so you won’t need a dinner party set-up where everyone has their own dining chair and table setting. The most important thing is that there’s a comfortable spot for everyone.

If you’re planning to entertain regularly, it’s worth investing in a garden furniture set that can accommodate your household and a few friends or family members. Wyevale Garden Centres have a wide range of garden furniture sets, which includes everything from bistro sets to outdoor sofas and tables. If you prefer your parties to be quite relaxed, a corner sofa is perfect, while separate chairs will worst best if you would like your get-togethers to have a more formal feel.

If you expect your garden party guest lists to be quite long, you might have to be a bit more creative with your seating. Set some beanbags, throws, and cushions out on your lawn to provide extra seating options.

Put some extra thought into your drinks menu

While you’ll want to serve food that all of your guests can enjoy, it’s well worth putting some extra thought into your drinks menu, too. Barbecue food or a buffet will be served at even the most basic of get-togethers but offering drinks that go beyond the usual bottles of beer and wine will go a long way to making sure your party is memorable.

This doesn’t have to take a lot of time and effort, either — in fact, it could be as simple as serving everyone’s drinks in novelty glasses. You could also make a large batch of punch, put together a few simple cocktails, or purchase some tipples that are out of the ordinary, such as flavoured gins or vodkas. If you can impress your guests with your drinks selection, you’ll be onto a winner.

If you’re planning to throw the perfect garden party this summer, you’ll want to make sure that everyone has the best time possible. And, by taking these tips on board, you’ll give yourself the best chance of hosting a get-together people will remember for all the right reasons.

