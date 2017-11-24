Pulling Perfect Pints in your Kitchen: Discover THE SUB

Making yours where the party’s at and bringing new meaning to the phrase ‘All back to ours!’ the Heineken SUB means you can pull the perfect pint at home in your kitchen just in time for Christmas.

For aficionados of the purist pint; for lovers of lager pulled en pointe; make a talking point of your drinks delivery this festive season with the ultimate gift for beer lovers. I must admit we are quite excited ourselves about this one. It’s indulgent and it’s stylish; with a knowing dose of the home bar experience.

We are not thinking kitsch Blackpool B&B or a Costa del Jack & Vera experience here, although if you want to pursue that tip, we will be tipping our hats. The SUB home draught system brings freshly pulled, premium beer into your kitchen without the risk of dodgy draught lines! So in theory you’re beating the bear both ends.

The SUB is a home draught beer delivery system that plugs in and is ready to go. You load it with special small beer kegs called Torps, and it keeps your beer marvellously chilled, pressurised and fresh. A Torps hold two litres of beer, and in case you don’t finish it in one sitting (we’re not doubting you here mind!) – the SUB keeps it ready to drink for 15 days.

This is how it works. Place your chosen Torps in the SUB. Wait for the beer to be cold enough to serve (the light on the SUB will turn green when the beer has reached the right temperature). If you can’t wait, you can speed up the super-cooling by turning on the SUB an hour before use and by using chilling the TORPS in your fridge beforehand. Then you’re ready to pull your pints. Brilliant.

The SUB comes in classic Heineken branded colours, or if you want your SUB to have some added style you can go for the slick black or grey special editions. The range of beers available to fit the SUB include Heineken of course, alongside Birra Moretti, Tiger Beer, Desperados, Cruzcampo and Sol. You can also get speciality beers, from the Belgian style Wieckse Witte brewed by solar energy to H41 Wild Lager by Heineken made with a Wild Yeast from Patagonia.

What more could you ask for? Well you could ask for a bit of a deal on your SUB purchase, and this year you’d be in luck. There are discounted Christmas packages available, where the SUB Edition of your choice comes complete with your favourite kegs and their branded glasses so you’ll have everything you need. Why not choose your bundle and enjoy the perfect pour in style?

Check out the SUB at www.the-sub.com.

