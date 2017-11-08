4 reasons why phone calls still matter for your business

In today’s business landscape, it seems as if all businesses rely exclusively on online platforms to fuel growth. It has become a priority for marketers to rank web pages on the first page of Google, get content to go viral on social media, and create videos to better engage their audience.

While there’s no denying the fact that these online marketing strategies work wonders, there’s still plenty of reasons why you should rejoice every time your business phone rings. The following are some reasons why phone calls remain valuable for your business.

1) People are always on the go.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you probably know that billions of people across the globe own at least one mobile device. Smartphones have changed the way businesses connect with both potential and existing customers. Instead of cold calling, marketers can now set up digital marketing efforts to target mobile users who have a genuine interest in what they have to offer. For example, Google users actively search for local businesses while on the go, and about half of local of local mobile searches lead to a phone call.

2) Improve your brand image.

Did you know that 47% of mobile search users look for a different brand if the company ad they see does not have a phone number? You might not realize it right away, but failing to include your business phone number can be costing you a lot of sales. It’s safe to assume that customers will keep looking for a phone number they can call at their most convenient time for years on end. You can also leverage the power of a virtual phone number to expand your reach. If you buy 0141 numbers, for instance, you can appear to operate in Glasgow even if your physical office is found in London.

3) Customers prefer talking to real people.

It’s convenient for businesses to create automated messages for marketing purposes. But this isn’t always the best route to take. From the perspective of customers, it can be annoying to receive an automated response to something that requires immediate attention. While it’s easy to reach out via social media and create a live chat feature on your website, nothing can replace phone calls when it comes to providing topnotch customer service.

4) Phone calls indicate urgency.

When somebody wants to communicate over the phone, you can bet that the person needs or wants something immediately. Not all of your customers have time to wait for your email response. It’s possible that your website doesn’t contain the information needed by your customers, prompting them to place a call before proceeding with their purchase. If you value your customers, make sure you have a business line and a dedicated person to pick up the calls and address their needs.

While digital platforms have made it easier than ever to get in touch with customers, the good old telephone is far from outdated. Your phone number is one of the first things prospective customers will look for, so be sure to make it visible in all your marketing campaigns.

