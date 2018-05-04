Planning the perfect two week stay in Las Vegas

We all know the phrase ‘what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas’, but what makes a holiday to the city of lights so memorable, and what sights and attractions are actually there?

Vegas is a fast-paced metropolis with a whole host of wild activities and venues to explore. To see all that it has to offer you’ll need to plan at least two weeks to cram everything in. So here’s our guide on making the most of your two week stay in Las Vegas.

The hotels

The Las Vegas strip is where you’ll find all the action and is perhaps the most iconic area in the whole city. This strip is home to over half of the hotels in Vegas including some of the city’s most famous hotspots like the MGM, Excalibur, Venetian Hotel, Paris Hotel and the New York New York.

These larger than life hotels are more than just a place to rest your head at night. They each have their own extravagant theme with fascinating architecture and over-the-top decor, including a replica of the Eiffel Tower, rivalling that of the real Paris. These hotels are also the venues for some of the largest shows in the city, including Cirque Du Soleil, David Copperfield and Jennifer Lopez. Each hotel has various restaurants inside and hosts fun attractions including New York New York’s rooftop roller-coaster.

You can spend a whole day just exploring one hotel, stopping throughout the grand resorts to dine, shop and gamble. Visiting every hotel on the famous Las Vegas strip would definitely take up a full two weeks so pick your favourites wisely.

The sights

Even though Las Vegas’ hotels are the top of the sightseeing pyramid, there’s still plenty of other places to explore in the city. The Stratosphere Tower is the tallest free standing observation deck in the whole of the country. If you’re feeling brave head to the very top where you can take in views over the city and desert beyond. You can also stop for a delicious meal or get your heart racing and bungee jump off the roof.

Of course it wouldn’t be a two week trip to Vegas without visiting the Grand Canyon. Located 17 miles west of the city, this awe inspiring red rock canyon is a once in a lifetime sight to behold. Spend the day rock climbing, hiking, mountain biking or just enjoying a picnic next to the epic canyon.

Food and shopping

It’s not a exaggeration that Las Vegas has some of the best shopping and restaurants in the world. And with two weeks you’ll be able to enjoy both at a leisurely pace. The Grand Canal Shoppes will make you feel as though you’ve been transported to Venice as you ride along this unique mall in your own gondola. Restaurant-wise you can indulge your tastebuds at one of the many all-you-can-eat buffets or try one of the Michelin star rated spots in the city.

