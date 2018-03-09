How to get into golf on a budget

How to get into golf on a budget – words Alexa Wang

When it comes to choosing a sport, many people can be put off from playing golf because of the expense.

We can’t deny, golf can be a very expensive sport to play, however, it really does not have to be! There are lots of ways in which you can make this exciting sport more affordable to play and we have listed our top tips on getting into golf on a budget for you below.

Save Money Before You Start

Before you even hit the course, the costs of playing golf can quickly add up as the equipment can be very expensive. So how to play golf on a budget? When investing in golfing equipment, we would recommend that you first start off purchasing second hand. This is a great way to introduce yourself to the sport and once you have gained some skill you can then maybe think later about upgrading. Golf clubs will be one of the most expensive purchases that you will make and used golf clubs can still certainly be great quality at a fraction of the price.

How Much Should You Pay for Tee Time?

One of the biggest expenses that you will find when playing golf is paying to go out on the actual course, but there are some cheap ways to play golf. Not all golf courses charge the same rates to use them and you will tend to find that the more prestigious the golf course is and the skill level that is required of playing it will then determine how much they charge. This can quickly creep up into hundreds of pounds! These courses can be visited occasionally as a treat, but if you are looking to play on a budget then you may want to reconsider playing at another course which still allows you to practice your game at a much lower cost.

It is also worth looking to see if any golf courses provide discounts for playing at off-peak times. It should be noted that Tuesday is considered a slow day and many golf courses will offer discounts to play at this time. This allows you to experience a fantastic course at a fraction of the price!

Save Money While Playing

The fees to play at a golf course can be extremely expensive, but the costs don’t simply just stop there. Whilst you are playing, you can also purchase lots of added extras. This can include food at the Clubhouse and drinks. One of the easiest ways in which you can save some extra money is to bring a packed lunch with you, as well as some bottles of water. These small things will instantly save you a tonne of cash!

Loyalty Memberships

Finally, players can also grab themselves special loyalty memberships. If you are playing golf often, the extra perks of being on a loyalty programme can quickly add up and save you a tonne of cash with lots of discounted prices. Speak to the reception and see if there is a loyalty scheme available for you to join!

