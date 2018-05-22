Where to go for your pre wedding party and what’s it going to cost?

Where to go for your pre wedding party and what’s it going to cost? – words Alexa Wang

A stag or hen do is a big part of the wedding process for many brides- and grooms-to-be. Despite the pre wedding party often being a ‘last night of freedom’ for future husbands and wives, many pre-wedding parties are now extending over long weekends as groomsmen and bridesmaids travel further afield to celebrate the happy couple.

According to research, men are prepared to spend an average of nearly £400 on a stag do with their pals. Girls on the other hand are only prepared to spend around £175 on celebrating their friends’ big day.

Some men think that the groom should avoid paying too and the groomsmen should cover the cost of the trip (35%). Women however were more reluctant and are more likely to ask the bride to pay her fair share too (75%).

Based on the assumption that the most popular month to get married in is August (according to online wedding planner Bridebook), we take a look at the cost of hen and stag dos if they were to take place the month before. We have based our research on stag and hen party organiser, Chillisauce’s top destinations to determine the cost of all types of pre wedding parties in July 2018.

Barcelona

The perfect balance between bustling city life and relaxing beach days, it’s no surprise that Barcelona has been named as one of the top destinations for stag and hen dos. But, how much would it set you back?

Flight: £110*

Mid-range accommodation per night: £70-123

Things to do:

Nou Camp Stadium Tour — Explore Nou Camp, the home stadium for FC Barcelona. Take a walk through the players’ tunnel to the pitch and see their famous trophy gallery. Prices start from £18. Wine tasting — Why not take a short trip out of the city to a local vineyard and become a wine connoisseur? Alta Alella is 20 minutes out from Barcelona and wine tours start at around £18 per person. Party cruise — If you fancy something livelier, book onto a party cruise. The Barcelona Boat Party is priced at £40 per person and has its own resident DJ. Or if you feel like splashing out, hire your own private boat and take to the waves of the Med.

Food and drink:

Alcohol:

Beer (500ml or 1pt, purchased in a neighbourhood pub): €4.78 (£4.27)

Cocktail (in a downtown club): €10 (£9)

Food:

Three course dinner for two with wine: €50 (£45)

Combo meal in a fast food restaurant: €7 (£6)

Basic lunch (including a drink): €12 (£11)

Basic dinner for two: €33 (£30)

Assuming that each party member consumes five pints per night, enjoys one three course dinner, one fast food meal, one basic lunch and a cheaper dinner option, the spend on food and drink totals €108.30 (£96.50). If your party enjoy cocktails instead, €52.20 (£45.51) should be added. This is not including breakfasts or extra snacks and is based on two days.

Total: Based on a two-night weekend stay in mid-range accommodation, a tour of the Nou Camp, and the food and drink explained above (without cocktails), the basic cost of a stag or hen do in Barcelona per person is £416.50.

Prague

Visiting a bar or club is the most popular stag activity; 45% of men said it is one of the best activities on a stag party — and Prague has plenty. Not only that, but Prague has some beautiful sights to explore too (if you find the time of course, amongst the partying).

Flight: £110*

Mid-range accommodation per night: £120-141

Things to do:

Segway tour — Drive around the city on your own set of wheels as part of a group Segway tour, stopping at famous landmarks. Prices are around £40 depending on which tour you choose and for what duration. BeerGeek Bar — If you and your party are fans of craft beer, add a visit to the BeerGeek Bar onto the agenda. The bar has 32 craft beers on tap, and connects 5-10 new beers every day! The price depends on which drink you fancy. Old Town Square — Don’t forget to take a trip down to the historic square in the older part of the city. See the elegant Town Hall Tower, St. Nicholas Church and charming houses. You aren’t too far from some quaint shops and bars either.

Food and drink:

Alcohol:

Beer (500ml or 1pt, purchased in a neighbourhood pub): 33 Kč (£1.15)

Cocktail (in a downtown club): 147 Kč (£5.19)

Food:

Three course dinner for two with wine: 880 Kč (£31)

Combo meal in a fast food restaurant: 140 Kč (£4.94)

Basic lunch (including a drink): 167 Kč (£5.90)

Basic dinner for two: 459 Kč (£16)

Assuming that each party member consumes five pints per night, enjoys one three course dinner, one fast food meal, one basic lunch and a cheaper dinner option, the spend on food and drink totals at 1,306.50 Kč (£45.81). If your party enjoy cocktails instead, 1,140 Kč (£39.97) should be added. This is not including breakfasts or extra snacks and is based on two days.

Total: Based on a two-night weekend stay in mid-range accommodation, a Segway tour, and the food and drink explained above (without cocktails), the basic cost of a stag or hen do in Prague per person is £456.81.

Newcastle

Why not take a trip to the north of England and hit up Newcastle – a city renowned for its partying and exciting atmosphere? You can go on a bar crawl around the city or relax with a few cocktails on the Quayside.

Flight: £92*

Mid-range accommodation per night: £55-120

Things to do:

Spa day —When surveyed, 56% of women said that a spa day was one of the best hen party activities to enjoy with friends. Take a trip to one of many spas near Newcastle with your mates and enjoy a few hours of pampering to de-stress before the big day. A group spa day at Linden Hall costs £59 per person. Paintballing —There are a few paintballing venues situated around Newcastle. Get kitted out in protective gear and get your adrenaline pumping as you play against your friends in a range of scenarios. Packages from Delta Force start at £9.99 per person. Cocktail making — Newcastle is home to many fancy bars and restaurants where you can get dressed up and have a dance to the tunes of a local DJ. Take a cocktail masterclass to start your pre-party drinks off in a way like no other – you’ll be a professional mixologist in no time. Classes are often around £20-25, including a few free drinks.

Food and drink:

Alcohol:

Beer (500ml or 1pt, purchased in a neighbourhood pub): £3.71

Cocktail (in a downtown club): £7

Food:

Three course dinner for two with wine: £44

Combo meal in a fast food restaurant: £5.23

Basic lunch (including a drink): £10

Basic dinner for two: £26

Assuming that each party member consumes five pints per night, enjoys one three course dinner, one fast food meal, one basic lunch and a cheaper dinner option, the spend on food and drink totals at £87.33. If your party enjoy cocktails instead, £32.90 should be added. This is not including breakfasts or extra snacks and is based on two days.

Total: Based on a two-night weekend stay in mid-range accommodation, a day of paintballing, and the food and drink explained above (without cocktails), the basic cost of a stag or hen do in Newcastle per person is £364.32.

Marbella

Soak up the sun in southern Spain with your pals. Marbella is known for its prestigious yachts and fancy nightclubs, so take a trip here for a stag or hen do with a touch of class. You can’t fly direct to the resort of Marbella but there are many flights to Malaga, which is 30 miles away.

Flight: £102*

Mid-range accommodation per night: £57-123

Things to do:

Water park — Aquamijas is a water park not far from Marbella where you can let off some steam on the slides, in the jacuzzi and in the on-site bar. Access to the park costs €15 (£13). Pool party — If you enjoy making yourself look good for a day by the pool, a day party in Marbella could be ideal. It’s essential to book before you arrive to get a pass to the best events, so start looking to see what’s on when you’re there! Golf day — As you can imagine, a golf day in Marbella could be very different to one in the UK. Enjoy the sun as you make your way across the course and introduce some light-hearted competition to your pre-wedding party. Complete 9 holes at La Noria Golf & Resort for £45, which includes a half set club & ball hire and green fees.

Food and drink:

Alcohol:

Beer (500ml or 1pt, purchased in a neighbourhood pub): €5.58 (£4.98)

Cocktail (in a downtown club): €10 (£9)

Food:

Three course dinner for two with wine: €62 (£55)

Combo meal in a fast food restaurant: €7 (£6)

Basic lunch (including a drink): €13 (£12)

Basic dinner for two: €33 (£29)

Assuming that each party member consumes five pints per night, enjoys one three course dinner, one fast food meal, one basic lunch and a cheaper dinner option, the spend on food and drink totals €123.30 (£109.84). If your party enjoy cocktails instead, €44.20 (£39.38) should be added. This is not including breakfasts or extra snacks and is based on two days.

Total: Based on a two-night weekend stay in mid-range accommodation, access to a waterpark, and the food and drink explained above (without cocktails), the basic cost of a stag or hen do in Marbella per person is £404.84.

Cardiff

Cardiff is another UK city renowned for its wild night life. The city offers a range of bars and activities to suit all hen and stag dos so you’re guaranteed to have a laugh.

Train: £91.60*

Mid-range accommodation per night: £65-130

Things to do:

Quad biking — From £39 per person you and your group can trek across the scenic Welsh countryside on a quad bike. You’ll be taught how to manage the vehicle before heading off-road. Water sports — Do something different on your stag or hen do and take to the Welsh Waters. Cardiff International White Water offers a range of activity categories from ‘Thrills and Spills’, ‘Calm and Collected’ and ‘High and Dry’. Prices vary depending on which activity you choose. Welsh games — Add a regional spin to your stag or hen do with some Welsh based team games. From riding the Sheep Rodeo to playing Tug ‘O’ War, there won’t be a dull moment. The activity centre is around a 30-minute drive from the centre and you can enjoy a day of fun for £44 per person.

Food and drink:

Alcohol:

Beer (500ml or 1pt, purchased in a neighbourhood pub): £3.34

Cocktail (in a downtown club): £6

Food:

Three course dinner for two with wine: £41

Combo meal in a fast food restaurant: £5.06

Basic lunch (including a drink): £8

Basic dinner for two: £17

Assuming that each party member consumes five pints per night, enjoys one three course dinner, one fast food meal, one basic lunch and a cheaper dinner option, food and drink totals at £75.46. If your party enjoy cocktails instead £26.60 should be added. This is not including breakfasts or extra snacks and is based on two days.

Total: Based on a two-night weekend stay in mid-range accommodation, quad biking, and the food and drink explained above (without cocktails), the basic cost of a stag or hen do in Cardiff per person is £401.06.

The verdict

It looks as though Newcastle is the cheapest option for a weekend away. If you’re big drinkers, Prague might be the best option at a very reasonable £1.15 a pint! Of course, price varies depending on where you eat and what activities you take part in. The best way to secure a good deal is to book in advance, so for a July party you should get booking!

Research was gathered by engagement ring retailer, Angelic Diamonds.

*Travel based on return to and from London in July for the cheapest weekend (Friday – Sunday).

