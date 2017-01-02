What can the premier league teach us about our finances? – words Alexa Wang

Football is well and truly back (did it ever leave?) and the sports loving UK public have already been treated to some amazing games in both the football league and the Premiership.

But wouldn’t it be great if football didn’t just offer us entertainment but a chance to learn something as well?

To an extent it does this already. For instance, over the past decade football has been synonymous with the amount of money invested into the game, and I’m sure many of us have learned about work permits, contractual agreements and what happens when clubs fall into administration in this time.

But is there anything else football can teach us about our finances? Can the Premier League give us any useful personal financial management tips?

A new tool created by Know Your Money aims to highlight personal debt levels in the UK by asking users to compare their postcodes spending with that of the teams in the Premier League.

The statistics which are displayed serve as eye opening reading, with many postcodes having debt levels, equal to or higher than many top flight clubs. Take a look at your own postcodes spending levels by using the tool below!

