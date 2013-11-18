Protecting your skin during the summer

With summer drawing ever-nearer, many people will be planning days out, events, and vacations where they can enjoy the fresh air and soak up some sunshine. While many of us look forward to the summer months, you also have to remember that this is a high-risk season when it comes to your skin.

The UV rays from the sun can cause a lot of damage to exposed skin, which is why you have to take extra precautions if you are out and about during the summer.

If you are a sun-worshipper, you can still enjoy the sunshine during the warmer season. However, it is important to ensure you have the right protection to avoid health risks and skin damage. If you expose your skin to the sun without protection, you could end up experiencing various problems. This includes sun spots, wrinkles and signs of aging, and even skin cancer .

Tips to Help You Protect Yourself

So, how can you protect your skin this summer when you are enjoying the outdoors? Well, one of the things you need to do is wear a good, high-quality sunblock that will form a protective barrier on your skin. You may need to reapply every couple of hours, so make sure you check the directions. If you have fair skin or you are applying on a child, make sure you get a higher-factor sunblock for additional protection.

You also need to ensure your lips are properly protected, as they can become dried out and damaged from the sun. You can use an organic lip balm to help protect your lips and to keep them supple and moist during the dryness of the season. You will find a wide range of lips balm options to choose from and these can provide valuable protection for the delicate skin on the lips. Wearing a hat with a wide rim or even a baseball cap will also help to protect your whole face from the sun by providing shade.

It is also important to protect the delicate skin around the eyes from the potentially harmful effects of the sun’s UV rays. The ideal way to do this is to wear sunglasses that have UV protection. These will make it easier for you to see when there is bright sunlight , but more importantly they will protect the eyes from damage from the sun. You can find UV protection rays to suit a wide range of budgets and preferences, so finding the ideal ones for your needs won’t be a problem.

Enjoy the Sunshine in Safety

By making sure you follow these tips, you can enjoy the sunshine in safety this summer. When you are properly protected, you won’t have to worry about the discomfort of sunburn, peeling skin, or serious skin problems when you use the right products. So, before you head out in the warmer weather or jet off on your vacation, make sure you have stocked up on everything you need to enjoy the sunshine in total safety.