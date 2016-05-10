Pubs in Britain that have featured in films

Pubs in Britain that have starred in films – words Al Woods

There are many pubs across the UK that have featured in films, which you can visit today. Do you think you recognise the list of pubs? The list has been put together by LPG suppliers to pubs, Flogas:

The Royal Oak

Featured Film: Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels

Fictional Pub name: Somoan Joe’s

The fictional pub Somoan Joe’s was actually The Royal Oak pub in London which was used as the setting in Lock, Stock & Two Barrels where Rory Breaker (played by Vas Blackwood) caused mayhem after another punter requested that the volume to be turned down on the TV showing a football match.

Watching a football match will be a lot more calming in The Royal Oak though, as the establishment is found in the middle of East End’s Columbia Road Flower Market and is the place to find high quality food and drink.

Address: 73 Columbia Road, London, E2 7RG

The Beehive

Film: The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

Arthur had met his best friend Ford while sitting in The Horse & Groom, which was actually the Beehive that is located in the green and idyllic East Hertfordshire market town of Buntingford. You can enjoy a drink without the worry of Earth being destroyed because of a hyperspace express route.

Address: Buntingford, SG9 0DX

The Gardener’s Arms

Film: The World’s End

Gary (Simon Pegg) and Andy (Nick Frost), visited The World’s End which was the final pub in their Golden Mile pub crawl, in the appropriately named film The World’s End.

Don’t worry about any apocalypses when at the Gardener’s Arm in Letchworth Garden City, which was used as The World’s End in the Comedy. Instead, you can look forward to some tradition pub grub and some ice cream.

Address: Wilbury Hills Road, Letchworth Garden City, SG6 4LG

Shiregreen Working Men’s Club

Film: The Full Monty

Fictional Pub Name: Millthorpe Working Men’s Club

The strip performance, carried out by the group of out-of-work men was in the Millthorpe Working Men’s Club. The group began to get their clothes off for an audience of women.

You may not recognise the exterior of the club. This bterior of the club might not be recognisable. This is because it was filmed elsewhere. But the recording of the stripping routine was at the Shiregreen Working Men’s Club.

Address: 136 Shiregreen Lane, Sheffield, S5 6AD

The Black Prince

Film: Kingsman: The Secret Service

The super-spy Galahad (played by Colin Firth), caused carnage at The Black Prince in a good old bar fight scene we all know and love. He was teaching a group of yobs a lesson in respect before finishing his pint of Guinness.

There will be a lot less trouble in the Black Prince in Kennington, although it still makes sense to be respectful to the staff and fellow punters – manners get you further.

Address: 6 Black Prince Road, Kennington, London, SE11 6HS

Zeitgeist @ The Jolly Gardeners

Film: Snatch

Fictional Pub: The Drowning Trout

Bullet Tooth Tony (played by Vinnie Jones) was threatened by a group of individuals with a pair of replica guns in The Drowning Trout, the Guy Ritchie film snatch, starring Brad Pitt and Jason Statham.

In the real world, the pub is known as Zeitgeist at the Jolly Gardeners, which is located in Lambeth, South London, which is a Victorian Bar with plenty of space and it the place to enjoy a selection of continental beers while watching live football games.

Address: 49-51 Black Prince Road, Lambeth, London, SE11 6AB

The Victoria Comet

Film: Get Carter

Fictional pub: The Vic & Comet

Sir Michael Caine plays gangster Jack Carter who calls into The Vic & Comet for a pint upon returning to the city of Newcastle to investigate the mystery surrounding the death of his brother in Get Carter.

Originally known as O’Neill’s bar in Newcastle in real life, the establishment was used for film scenes of Get Carter which it was known in the film as The Vic & Comet. It is now known by a similar title that is The Victoria Comet. You can enjoy quality food at the bar and a range of quality drinks. The bar is located on Neville Street and is one of the first pubs you can see from the City’s train station.

Address: 38 Neville Street, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 5DF

