Ransomware attacks could increase under GDPR experts suggest – words Al Woods
A UK business IT security provider has produced the infographic below, highlighting some key statistics on Ransomware attacks which help to demonstrate how ever-present the threat is.
Gather some tips on how to protect your business’ IT systems from this malicious malware. Ransomware attacks are very disruptive, encrypting a user’s – or even an entire system’s – files and then following with demands for payment for their decryption, usually in the form of cyber-currency Bitcoin.
Ransomware could increase under GDPR, security researchers have suggested. It’s been asserted that hackers may tempt you to pay their small ransom, as opposed to their eye-watering GDPR fines.
Infographic brought to you by Technology Services Group.
