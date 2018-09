RAYS: AW18 mens fashion by Armando Branco

The skies are getting quicker and the days shorter. Smoky breath and hazy light all tells us autumn is well and truly here.

So we’re loving the lazy autumn feeling that pervades this mens fashion series by Dutch photographer, Armando Branco. Reliving mens summer prints redressed for colder days with relaxed fits, bombers and bold necklaces; relax. It’s all on polaroid.

Full fashion credits and links below.

Photography by Armando Branco | @armandobranco_fic | www.armandobranco.com

Styling by Fayola Wekker | @fayolawekker | www.fayola.style

Grooming by Daisy de Weerd | @muahdaisydeweerd

Models by FIC Model Mngmt | Daan, Mozher, Pedro & Tuyk | @fashion_is_cannibalistic | www.ficmodels.com

Full Fashion Listing:

Shot 2 (left to right)

MOZHER wears:-

T-shirt: Top Man | www.topman.com

Bomber Jacket: Asos | www.asos.com

Trouser: Bershka | www.bershka.com

TUYK wears:-

Tracksuit: Nike | www.nike.com

Bracelets: Pieces | www.pieces.com

PEDRO wears:-

T-shirt: Asos | www.asos.com

Track Jacket: Jaded London | jadedldn.com

Joggers: Sixth June | www.sixthjune.com

DAAN wears:-

Overhead Windbreaker: Jaded London | jadedldn.com



Shot 3

Daan wears

Polo: Asos | www.asos.com

Scarf: Zipper Amsterdam | www.vintageamsterdam.com/zipper

Shot 4

Mozher wears

Shirt: Reclaimed Vintage | via ASOS

Necklace: Sepehr Maghsoudi | sepehrmaghsoudi.com

Shot 5

Tuyk wears

Shirt: Reclaimed Vintage | via ASOS

Belt / Necklace: Missguided | www.missguided.co.uk

Watch: Casio | www.casio-europe.com

Shot 6

Pedro wears

Bomber Jacket: Zara | www.zara.com

Rings: H&M | www.hm.com

Shot 7 (left to right)

MOZHER wears:-

Tracksuit: Jaded London | jadedldn.com

Body Harness: Asos | www.asos.com

Boots: Timberland | www.timberland.com

DAAN wears:-

T-shirt: Asos | www.asos.com

Joggers: Ascend | via ASOS

Shot 8 (left to right)

TUYK wears:-

Velvet Hoodie: Jaded London | jadedldn.com

Leather Jeans: Asos | www.asos.com

DAAN wears:-

T-shirt: Asos | www.asos.com

Joggers: Sixth June | www.sixthjune.com

Bracelet: Stylist own

MOZHER wears:-

Vest: New Look | www.newlook.com

Dungaree: CoolCat | www.coolcat.nl

Scarf: ICHI | www.ichi.nl

Shot 9

Tuyk wears

Blazer: Hart & Dagger | hartndagger.com

Trouser: H&M | www.hm.com

Shot 10

Pedro wears

Shirt: H&M | www.hm.com

Trouser: Reclaimed Vintage | via ASOS

Belt: Asos | www.asos.com

Long underwear: Muchachomalo | muchachomalo.com