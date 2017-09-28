Ready for Rain: Stutterheim x Alpha Industries

Stutterheim x Alpha Industries have united to take on the forces of the weather this autumn. It’s Scandinavia versus USA in a collection of unisex raincoats that will keep you dry in the most torrential deluge, and are amazingly utilitarian to boot.

Looking stylish in the rain is something of a UK past-time in winter or summer for obvious reasons. So with hurricanes Lee and Maria set to hook up and have a brush with our shores next week, and goodness knows who firing across the Atlantic after that, heavy rain equipment is what’s needed to make us feel better when the wet really hits.

So what could be better than a raincoat by Swedish premium weather champions Stutterheim? Founded in Stockholm in 2010, the Scandinavian fashion brand’s beautifully functional raincoats are handmade spewing functional simplicity and timeless design. It’s testament to the brand’s success that they have been snapped up by retailers like Barney’s New York, Dover Street Market and Isetan.

Add to that, newly launched for this summer Stutterheim are combining their experience with rain with Alpha Industries’ military-inspired outerwear style that’s been fighting it out since 1959. Their heritage pieces still take a lead from their early contracts with the U.S. Department of Defence.

The result of the pairing focusses on classic Alpha styles; the MA-1 bomber, M-65 Fishtail parka and N-3B weather parka. All three have been reworked by the Stutterheim and Alpha design teams to create a unisex capsule collection in Stutterheim’s Rubberized Cotton in 530 g., retaining classic Alpha details like the orange lining and sleeve pockets that are now rainproof. It’s a utilitarian and military fashion aesthetic that’s a perfect match for both brands.

Stutterheim Founder and Creative Director, Alexander Stutterheim explains what it is about Alpha Industries that made them a great collaborator for this collection. “Alpha is a very fascinating brand with a rich history. It’s inspiring to see how they have managed to stay consistent in what they do for so long. We share a lot of views on the importance of simplicity and functionality when it comes to design. Our collaboration is a result of this, with pieces showing the great symbiosis of Alpha’s timeless, street-feel design, and Stutterheim’s contemporary, quality-focused way of working.”

So if you feel like getting weather ready, remember Lee and Maria are likely to run the other way when they see you in your brand new Stutterheim x Alpha Industries coat; and your other friends will be looking on in admiration!

Stutterheim x Alpha Industries coats will be available at stutterheim.com and in Stutterheim flagship stores in Stockholm and New York. For more on Alpha Industries see www.alphaindustries.com.