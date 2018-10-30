The renaissance of London’s Tottenham Hale – words Alexa Wang

Managing change for the whole area of a city has to be handled with care. It is next to impossible to bring everyone along with you in the process but it is important to try. That said, you do need a vision and you do need to stick to that vision whilst trying to reassure those who don’t want to lose what the community already had.

For instance Shoreditch and Dalston have undergone a transformation over the last decade and are vastly improved in many ways and have managed to keep hold of its some of its organic roots and sense of community. It has though lost some artists and creatives who could no longer afford the rise in rents that is often an inevitably as an area is improved. The same is true of the Northern Quarter area of Manchester.

Right now, it’s time for London’s Tottenham Hale to have its turn in the spotlight. We all know of course about the gleaming new Tottenham Hotspur stadium but the area around it is having a huge overhaul as part of a strategy for the area. Tottenham Hale is already a vibrant and unique place. There are canals, rivers and even wetlands but is also one of London’s best-connected transport hubs. You can get to King’s Cross or the West End in minutes. There is a vibrant cultural life too and a host of independent producers, cafes and bars. The wetlands are internationally renowned for wildlife and it’s a great place to unwind and get back to nature in the midst of one of the busiest cites on earth.

So, the transformation has to enhance and push the area forward whilst not losing the charm and vitality it already has. So yes, more homes, improved transport, more businesses and some bold new architectural projects but all designed to improve what is already there and organically happening. As you can see from the short film the developers behind the regeneration of Tottenham Hale hope to bold on the renaissance that is already building in this vibrant area of London.

Craving Coffee

https://www.cravingcoffee.co.uk

Craving Coffee is an independent family owned business & licensed café in Tottenham, founded by local residents Matt & Rachel Ho. Open 7 days to eat in and take away, with Tottenham Social food pops ups every Thursday – Saturday night. The café is host to monthly art exhibitions from the local creative community.

Beaverton Brewery

https://www.beavertownbrewery.co.uk

Craft brewery driven by a passion for innovation and quality. Local taproom events every Saturday.

The Engine Room

https://www.engineroom.org.uk

A dynamic community space for adults, children and families in Hale Village.

Ferry Lane Primary School

https://www.ferrylaneschool.co.uk

The school lies at the centre of the community and is uniquely positioned on the edge of the Walthamstow Wetlands, a huge green space and important nature reserve on the banks of the River Lea.

Walthamstow Wetlands

https://walthamstowwetlands.com

Walthamstow Wetlands is an internationally important nature reserve, providing home and shelter to a wide range of wildlife, from rare waterfowl to majestic birds of prey.

Liven Presents

https://www.lovenpresents.com

Neapolitan Wood Fire Pizza and art space in Hale village

The Record Shop

http://www.therecshop.co.uk

The RecordShop is a free recording studio programme for 16-25 year olds based in the heart of Tottenham.

Spurs stadium

https://www.tottenhamhotspur.com/the-stadium/

Recently opened state of the art multi-purpose stadium and features the world’s first dividing, retractable football pitch, which reveals a synthetic turf pitch underneath for NFL London Games, concerts and other events.

Victory Distillery

https://www.victorylondon.co.uk

Victory London Distillery is run by husband and wife team, Max and Máire Chater creating award winning gin using unique, modern processes.

National College for Digital Skills

https://ada.ac.uk

Ada, the National College for Digital Skills, offers a career-catapulting education in technology, games and app design

Tottenham Green market.

https://www.tottenhamgreenmarket.co.uk

Tottenham Green Market is a local event that celebrates the diverse street food, produce, drink, crafts & vintage from the local area and beyond.

